NEW WILMINGTON – Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Meredith Mishler was named to Westminster College’s all-decade soccer team.
Mishler was recognized as a second-team midfielder.
A four-year starter who played in 78 career games, she earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorable-mention recognition in 2013.
Mishler helped a Westminster defense that tied for second in the PAC with only 22 goals allowed and ranked second with a 1.06 goals against average. In her junior year, Westminster’s defense only allowed 16 goals and maintained a 0.78 goals against average (both second best in the PAC).
In Mishler’s best offensive season in 2015, she tied for second on the team with five goals and was third with 12 total points, both career bests.
Also in her senior year, the Titan defense ranked third in the conference in goals allowed (20). Mishler finished her career with eight goals and four assists for 20 career points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.