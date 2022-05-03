LORETTO, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate Scott Lewis will be among seven inductees to the St. Francis University Athletics Hall of Fame at noon on July 29.
Joining Lewis, a former Red Flash football standout from 2007-11, will be Megan (Taliaferro) Albidrez, women’s volleyball, 1996-99; Marc Honore, men’s volleyball, 2004-07; Melissa Markel, track and field, 2000-04; Gary Pirozzola, wrestling, 1969-73; Ryan Sheehan, track and field, 2001-05; Eric Taylor, men’s basketball, 1994-98; and Stacy Trice, softball, 1995-98. Former football and basketball play-by-play announcer Joe Vesnesky will join the hall as a contributor.
The St. Francis Athletics Hall of Fame will have 65 individuals and six teams.
Lewis, who will be the sixth football player to enter the hall of fame, was the St. Francis and Northeast Conference all-time leader in tackles when he graduated with 524 stops.
A four-time All-NEC performer and two-time All-American, Lewis set a program and conference single-season mark with 142 tackles in 2008.
Lewis returned to St. Francis in 2021 to serve as the Red Flash defensive coordinator.
