EMMITSBURG, Md. – With 19 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, Mount St. Mary’s freshman Isabella Hunt earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honors for the third week of January.
Hunt, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, shot 72.7% from the field and came within one point of a double-digit average, playing in 30 minutes as a contributor off the bench.
During Saturday’s 81-52 triumph over Central Connecticut State, she played 13 minutes, going 3-for-5 from the field with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Sunday’s performance was better offensively, as Hunt went 5-for-6 shooting. She added four rebounds with an assist and a steal. She tallied nine points in the fourth quarter, helping the Mountaineers prevail 95-61.
