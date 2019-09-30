Mount Aloysius junior outside hitter Machala Gibbons was named AMCC Player of the Week for the second time this season after leading the Mounties to a 3-0 record, including a 2-0 mark to open conference play. Gibbons, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, notched three double-doubles during the week, which included 49 total kills and 55 digs.
She tallied a team high in kills against Lancaster Bible with 23. She also registered 25 digs against Pitt-Bradford, including her 1,000th career dig in the second set.
For the week, she averaged 4.08 kills per set, 4.58 digs per set, four service aces and swung at a .293 clip, while averaging 4.4 points per set. Gibbons continues to lead the AMCC in kills (221) and kills per set (3.95).
