Carlow University sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Forte was named to the All-River States Conference first team.
Forte, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, was first in the league with a 0.85 goals against average (GAA) and ninth in the league with 4.81 saves per game. She racked up a total of 77 saves in 1369:50 minutes in net.
The former Crimson Crusher also earned USCAA All-American second team honors, as well as being selected RSC Defensive Player of the Week during the season and was named to the USCAA All-Academic team, which is awarded to sophomores or above with a 3.5 or higher GPA.
