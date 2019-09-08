MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Carlow goalkeeper Lauren Forte, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, had a big week in net to nab River States Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week honors for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore made 13 saves across two starts and gave up just one goal. She made eight stops in a 1-0 shutout win over Shawnee State. Forte collected five saves and allowed one goal in a 1-0 loss to Mt. Vernon Nazarene later in the week.
