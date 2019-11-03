Lauren Forte of Carlow University was selected as the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Division 1 Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 29.
The sophomore goalkeeper, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, came up big for the Celtics during their game against West Virginia Tech, stopping nine shots in the 0-0 double overtime tie.
Forte leads the River States Conference with a goals against average of 0.83 and is sixth in the league in saves (76), averaging 5.43 per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.