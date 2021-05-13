Seton Hill freshman Lauren Dellett was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West first teams.
Dellett, a 2020 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, hit .329 on the season with six doubles, one triple, one homer and 13 RBIs. She was 13-4 in the circle with a 1.82 ERA. Dellett struck out 94 hitters in 107 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .201 off of her. She was second in the PSAC in ERA and third in opponents average.
Seton Hill hosts West Chester in a best-of-3 PSAC title series that starts at 1 p.m. Friday.
