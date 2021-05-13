Lauren Dellett

Seton Hill pitcher Lauren Dellett delivers an offering during the 2021 season. 

 Seton Hill University

Seton Hill freshman Lauren Dellett was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West first teams.

Dellett, a 2020 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, hit .329 on the season with six doubles, one triple, one homer and 13 RBIs. She was 13-4 in the circle with a 1.82 ERA. Dellett struck out 94 hitters in 107 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .201 off of her. She was second in the PSAC in ERA and third in opponents average.

Seton Hill hosts West Chester in a best-of-3 PSAC title series that starts at 1 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you