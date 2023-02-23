BELLWOOD – There was one message that Bishop McCort Catholic girls’ basketball coach John Hahn wanted his team to keep in mind when they returned to the floor for their District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup at Bellwood-Antis High School.
There was also an additional message added on by a senior forward before the Crimson Crushers left the locker room.
“Coach Hahn just said you need to be calm,” Bria Bair said.
“You can’t be scared. You have nothing to lose. You’re the nine seed. They’re the one seed. Just go out there and play your best.
“I said we need to come out and hit a couple of big shots and that’s what we did.”
Those messages rang loud and clear as Bishop McCort controlled the opening minutes of the third quarter and that helped sparked the Crimson Crushers to a stunning 65-52 upset over the Blue Devils at the Bellwood-Antis gymnasium.
The win punches Bishop McCort’s ticket to the PIAA tournament in March.
“The last thing we talked about coming out of the locker room (at halftime), first three minutes were going to be huge,” Hahn said. “Let’s get the lead in those three minutes, and we had been shooting the ball really well (in the first half).
“I think we played scared the first half. I talked to them (and said) there’s nothing to be afraid of.”
That second-half damage started off with a Bair layup on her way to scoring 14 points.
Later on, it was Gianna Gallucci adding a pair of 3-pointers as she went on to score a game-high 28 points.
“They made shots. We didn’t,” Blue Devils coach Jim Swaney said. “They made some outside shots, and we didn’t in the second half.
“They were collapsing really hard down on the inside on (Lydia Worthing) and that left us with some open looks on the the three line, and those are shots that we make.”
Gallucci wasn’t done there as she added on a lay in with just under four minutes to play in the third as Bishop McCort took a 47-41 lead.
“I said Gianna, you’re rushing your shot,” Hahn said. “If your feet are set, you got the green light. But if you got to come off a screen or your feet are in the air, do not take the shot. She had three good looks and bam.”
Emma Preuss later added on a jumper with under two minutes to go which helped put the game away.
“I told the girls to get use to this,” Hahn said of the playoff environment. “This is what it’s going to be like from here on out.”
Now in the semifinals, the Crimson Crushers will head to Homer-Center on Monday in a rematch of the 2022 Class 2A title game.
