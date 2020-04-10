After all that the Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball team had battled through during the 2019-20 season, a run through the PIAA Class AA tournament – halted as the Crimson Crushers were preparing for a quarterfinal-round matchup with The Ellis School – was brought a sudden and deflating end earlier this week.
On March 12 the PIAA suspended play for not only Bishop McCort, but 95 other teams that still had aspirations of state gold across six brackets in boys and girls hoops. Thursday was the day that the PIAA, in step with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close school buildings until the end of the academic year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, canceled its remming winter championships along with its entire spring slate.
While being put on hold for almost a month, Bishop McCort coach John Hahn had a feeling that a 16-11 campaign that had just started to see the Crimson Crushers take flight was going to end with a question mark and not an exclamation point.
“The longer it went, the more I realized in my head that we weren’t going to play,” Hahn said. “I would never tell that to the girls, but they keep pushing it back, and the PIAA was definitely following with what Gov. Wolf had asked for. And when he kept pushing it, and of course, I would try to get in contact with the PIAA, and they would say ‘No, it’s still on hold.’
“Then all of a sudden, (Wolf) cancels the rest of the year.
“Then of course, I’ve got to text my girls and tell them, ‘That’s it. Our shot’s over.’
“The most important thing is the health and welfare of the girls.”
Bishop McCort closed the season having won eight of its last 10 games, jumping from an 8-9 mark after a Jan. 23 loss to Somerset to a spot in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals.
“It was devastating, because I think we all knew that we had a good chance of making it to the state championship this year,” senior Bella Hunt said. “Obviously, my biggest high school goal was to win a state championship. We got so close my freshman year, and then we had a little hiccup last year where I think we could have gone to the state championship but we fell to Bellwood-Antis. But this year, we definitely expected the best outcome.”
‘Something missing’
A key highlight for Bishop McCort came on Jan. 27, when Hunt returned to the lineup as she recovered from an ACL injury that cost her the first 17 games of the season.
Prior to that night, Hahn was faced with forcing players out of their natural positions to make up for Hunt’s presence inside. It led to Lauren Selfridge moving from her customary guard slot to forward while also juggling Bailey Shriver to the key.
“We weren’t big, so it really made it difficult on defense for rebounding - and even offense for the rebounding part,” Shriver said. “We just weren’t really meshed yet. We were missing something.
“We all had it in our heads that we were missing something, and we knew that Bella was a big factor in our team. We all had it in our heads that we were missing this one player, so it’s going to go well.”
A 65-43 win over Greater Johnstown on senior night set off a five-game winning streak to close the regular season.
Hahn mentioned that the initial plan for Hunt’s return was to ease her into action by limiting her minutes to about 3 per quarter. Hunt’s clock wasn’t synchronized with Hahn’s however.
“I agreed to it at first, but I knew that I had been waiting eight months to step back onto the court, and if my body said that I could, I was staying out there as long as I could,” Hunt said. “It was the best feeling to finally step back onto the court.”
Hunt’s feeling of relief offered a different comfort to her teammates.
“It helped Mikayla Martin, who was the senior who had it all on her shoulders,” Hahn said. “Lauren Selfridge, who was a guard, we had to move her to be a big because of Bella’s absence. I think it took a lot of stress off of Lauren, knowing that Bella’s here and is going to help. Bella just became a great leader. Mikayla kind of settled down and got back into being able to shoot without worrying about getting back because no one’s back.
“It just relaxed the whole team. I saw it in practice the first day Bella was able to go full-gear at practice. I could tell that they all just relaxed and thought ‘This is going to be all right.’ ”
After topping Juanita Valley in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals, Bishop McCort dropped close contests with Penns Manor and Bellwood-Antis, but qualified for the PIAA bracket as the fourth-place team from District 6.
Like Hunt, who is on her way to continue her career at Division I Mount St. Mary’s, the Crimson Crushers were just getting started.
A 55-44 win over District 7 champion Bishop Canevin opened the tournament with the Crimson Crushers waylaying Keystone 73-34 in the second round.
“They didn’t fear anyone,” Hahn said. “We’re talking about the final eight. We liked where we were at. We were going to play The Ellis School. We saw a ton of tape. I showed the girls the tape. It was going to be a good game. I thought we matched up with them, and we could compete with them.”
Sister act
During the season, Mikayla Martin reached the 1,000-point plateau in a game against Bishop Carroll Catholic on Jan. 13.
One of the first things the senior did was seek out her sister, sophomore Lexi Martin, for a hug.
The experience of playing alongside her sibling was one that Mikayla Martin appreciated dearly.
“It was awesome,” the senior guard said. “Having my sister with me, that’s one thing I’m going to miss. I shared everything with her. First person I always went to hug was my sister, I love her.”
When the news of postponing games hit in March, it was a jolt for the younger Martin.
As was the decision announcement on Thursday.
“At first, I was thinking I’d never get to play with my sister again or all of the seniors, because I got so close with some of them,” Lexi Martin said. “I thought that this isn’t over, because we only had a few games left. After hearing the news (on Thursday), it just makes my heart break.”
While hearts have been broken, a talented group of returnees hope to keep the standard set by the exiting seniors when play is set to resume in the next academic year.
“I was thinking that it was sad, it is really sad, but I still have two years,” Shriver said.
“I know the seniors don’t, but I still have two years to prepare for a state championship.
“It really stinks that we’re not to going to be playing with the seniors again, because I love them to death.”
