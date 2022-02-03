Bishop McCort Catholic High School will celebrate more than 50 years of its girls basketball program while also honoring the current seniors on Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Crushers (16-1) will play nonconference rival Bellwood-Antis (15-2) at 3 p.m. at the Bishop McCort gymnasium.
Bishop McCort’s three seniors will be honored prior to the game. They are Bailey Shriver, Lexi Martin and Ally Stephens.
The program, which coincides with a year-long centennial celebration, will include recognition of the school’s 13 girls basketball 1,000-point scorers, as well as six players who achieved the milestone at the college level. The 1,000-point scorers will be recognized at halftime.
“We’re excited about this, plus it’s senior night,” said Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn, who has led the program since 2000-01. “We want to let the girls on the current team meet those girls. It’s going to be big. The history of the program is unbelievable.
“That’s what I want these girls to understand. We talk about the banners that are up.
“That’s where we want to take our program.”
Bishop McCort appeared in four state championship games, winning PIAA gold in 1985 and finishing as silver medalists in 1986, 1988 and 2017. The Crimson Crushers appeared in three state title games in a four-year span.
“We’ve honored teams before – the 1985, 1986 and 1988 teams,” said Rob Eckenrod, who coached the 1985 and 1986 teams that advanced to Hershey. “With those teams, the groundwork had already been laid by those 1970s teams that started a pretty good McCort history.
“Mike Kirkpatrick in the early 1980s took that to another level,” Eckenrod said of the coach who led the Crushers from 1979 to 1982. “Mike Kirkpatrick brought in the first high-level girls basketball coaching into the McCort program and enabled us to take that next step into the 1980s.”
Bishop McCort Catholic had a 928-413 record and .692 winning percentage entering this season. The Crushers have had winning records 45 times in 53 seasons from 1968-69 through 2020-21.
The McCort girls have won 14 District 6 championships and finished runner-up nine times.
The Crushers made nine PIAA semifinal round appearances.
“Every year we want to have 19 or 20 wins and be in a battle for D6,” said Hahn, who led the 2017 state runner-up squad.
“You can’t always have it, but it’s nice when you can have a couple runs.”
Twelve of the 16 1,000-point honorees planned to attend, according to Eckenrod, who with his former assistant coach and AD John DeFazio, did much of the groundwork for the celebration and updated the official program record book.
“We went through the yearbooks and tried to come up with something that would be memorable for alumni, too,” Eckenrod said. “We did the entire list of every player (415) who played with McCort. We updated the records. We did some research and came up with a bigger list.
“The state championship team obviously gets a lot of credit, the silver medalist teams,” he said. “We tried to highlight the teams that lost in the state semifinals. Terri Piatak’s team in 1977 was the first team that made it to Hershey back when they took the final four teams (to the state semifinals and final).”
Haley Thomas is the all-time, career four-year scoring leader with 1,938 points at McCort.
Thomas went onto a solid four-year career at NCAA Division I St. Francis University after leading the Crimson Crushers to the state final as a senior in 2017.
“I’m really proud to say I went to McCort and I played basketball there,” Thomas said. “It’s a great program with great coaches, great people and great teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better high school career and high school experience.”
Thomas will attend Saturday’s event.
“I think it will be like bittersweet almost,” Thomas said. “You will have the memories about what you have done. What I’ve accomplished. You get to go back and kind of relive the past.
“But you’re still happy with where you’re at now. It’s fun to go back and relive those memories.”
Patty Bradley, who graduated in 1980, is the three-year career scoring leader with 1,685 points. Also on the McCort girls 1,000-point scorer list provided by the school are Chris McClurkin (1,566 points, 1984); Cassy Bradley (1,545, 1983); Bebe Gregg (1,407, 1982); Shelly Lappi (1,290, 1992); Mikayla Martin (1,188, 2020); Shannon Yingling (1,161, 2006); Lynne Ashbridge (1,160, 1986); Lexi Martin (1,090, current senior); Sarah Pastorek (1,086, 2009); Jill Kegg (1,075, 2012) and Melanie Bach (1,073, 1985).
Bishop McCort girls basketball graduates who scored 1,000 points in college, according to the school, are Kristie Maravalli, Susquehanna University (1,439, 1990-93); Terri Piatak, Indiana (Pa.) (1,352, 1978-81); Sarah Pastorek, Indiana (Pa.) (1,311, 2009-13); Rachael Price, John Carroll University (1,072, 2006-09); Lynne Ashbridge, Pitt-Johns- town (1,048, 1987-90) and Noelle Chiodo, Robert Morris University (1,027, 1989-92).
“Looking over the names, some of our best kids didn’t score 1,000 in high school and they did better in college,” Eckenrod said.
“There is no reason not to include them.
“Terri Piatak, considered our best ever by many, didn’t score 1,000 in high school.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
