The Bishop McCort Catholic High School girls basketball team has picked up momentum at an opportune time.
Coach John Hahn’s Crimson Crushers would like to build on that trend in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal round against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday at Norwin High School.
“After we lost to Westmont in the Laurel Highlands (semifinal), we moved on,” said Hahn, whose Crimson Crushers have won five of the past six games since Feb. 20. “Homer-Center knocked us out of the District 6 (semifinal round), but we played them pretty tough.
“West Branch was a 2 ½-hour drive (for a 46-27 District 6 win). We played OK there. We played Bellwood-Antis well (in a 65-52 district quarterfinal win) and that got us over the hump.
“We said, ‘It’s us against the world.’ ”
The Crimson Crushers beat Marion Center (56-51) in the District 6 consoltion game and followed with PIAA tournament wins over Freedom Area (64-58 in OT) and Redbank Valley (62-48).
“The game against Freedom was a battle, and Redbank (Valley) was 26-1,” Hahn said. “We’re playing well at the right time. Hopefully that continues.”
The Crimson Crushers started slow, dropping three of their first four games and five of eight.
Another string of four losses in a five-game stretch, Bishop McCort sat at 7-9.
But Hahn’s team always seemed to bounce back with enough wins to enter the District 6 playoffs with an 11-12 mark.
Ten of Bishop McCort Catholic’s losses this season have come against either champions, runners-up or third-place teams in district play.
Among those are District 6-3A winner River Valley (one game) and 3A runner-up Westmont Hilltop (three games); District 5-8-9 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge (two games); District 6-2A champion Homer-Center (one game); District 6-2A runner-up United (one game); and District 6-3A third-place Forest Hills (two games).
“I told them after the Westmont game, all we want to do is get in the playoffs,” Hahn said. “Anything can happen.”
Kennedy Catholic is a combined 67-8 since the start of the 2020-21 season. The Eagles finished as state runner-up to Northumberland in 2022 and reached the 2021 PIAA quarterfinal round, losing to Rochester.
“They have a nice ballclub,” Hahn said.
This season, Kennedy Catholic started 0-3 with losses to North Catholic, Morgantown (W.Va.) and University (W.Va.). The Eagles were 2-4 after falling to Norwin 53-29 on Dec. 22.
Kennedy Catholic hasn’t lost since, reeling off 21 consecutive victories.
Bishop McCort Catholic senior Bria Bair has a double-double of more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She averages 16.2 points and 12.9 rebounds a game.
Junior guard Gianna Gallucci has a team-high 16.9 points a game average, and sophomore guard Cami Beppler averages 12.2 points and 2.6 steals a contest.
Layke Fields, a 6-foot sophomore, leads the Eagles with 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. Kennedy Catholic freshman guard Bella Magestro averages 12.6 points and 3.6 assists a contest playing for her father, coach Justin Magestro, whose son Drew was a Pitt-Johnstown standout.
“They’re a lot like us,” Hahn said.
“They want to go inside. We like to go inside and then go outside. When Magestro is in, she’ll let it rip.”
The Eagles roster lists three girls at 6-0 and one at 5-10.
“Layke Fields is big inside,” Hahn said. “Cassie Danchak is the other senior and she is big, too. She plays solid defense.
“Their third guard is 5-10 and he puts her out front in a 1-3-1 and she just moves.”
The quarterfinal round winner will advance to a Monday semifinal against the victor of a quarterfinal game between District 7 champion Shenango and District 7 fifth-place Greensburg Central Catholic.
Other Friday PIAA games involving area teams:
Class 3A Girls
6-2 Westmont Hilltop (27-2) vs. 7-5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-7), at Armstrong High School, 6 p.m.
The District 6 runner-up Hilltoppers won for the 22nd time in their past 23 games by going into overtime against District 5-8-9 subregional champ Chestnut Ridge in the second round.
Westmont Hilltop defeated the Lions for the third time this season, as sophomore Christiana Gordon netted 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime.
Chestnut Ridge led by eight points with six minutes left in the third and maintained a slim one-point advantage in the closing minute of regulation.
Gordon hit a 3-pointer early in the overtime session and then was steady at the free-throw line to seal the win.
“In the first half, she’s still young and was forcing a lot,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said of Gordon’s four-point showing through two quarters. “Once she got into the game – get comfortable, get into the flow of the game – she can take over a game. That’s what she did.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart has won four in a row and six of its past seven.
The Chargers upset District 7 champion Avonworth 39-23 in a low-scoring, second-round contest. Kyleigh Nagy and Mia Grisafi each scored eight points in the win.
The quarterfinal round winner will advance to Monday’s semifinal round against the victor of a quarterfinal between District 6 champion River Valley and District 7 third-place Shady Side Academy.
Class 1A Boys
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) vs. 1-2 Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (20-9), at Mechanicsburg High School, 7 p.m.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers have plenty of state playoff experience.
Berlin Brothersvalley has won four straight games and its only setbacks this season came to Class 6A New Castle, a team playing in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round, and New Town, this season’s Maryland state champion in Class 2A.
Junior Pace Prosser tallied a team-high 24 points for Berlin in a 74-63 victory over District 3 fourth-place La Academia in the second round. Senior Ryan Blubaugh had 18 points, with a pair of dunks, and junior Craig Jarvis netted 15 points.
After falling behind 6-0 to District 3 fifth-place Mount Calvary in Tuesday’s second-round game, Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy changed its defense to man-to-man and tallied 20 of the game’s next 22 points.
The Falcons won 57-46 behind a big effort by 6-foot-5 senior guard-forward Jack Swider, who had 28 points and six rebounds. Kendall Bratten, a 6-3 sophomore forward, added 17 points.
The quarterfinal winner will reach the semifinal round on Monday against the victor of a quarterfinal between District 3 champion Linville Hill and District 1 champion Chester Charter Academy.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
