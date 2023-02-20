ALLPORT, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball team had a game plan on Monday night against West Branch in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Come out hard, fast and press the Warriors into submission.
The Crimson Crushers did just that, jumping out to a 12-point lead before the Warriors knew what hit them en route to a 46-27 victory.
"We wanted to pressure the ball and go up-tempo in a hurry," Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. "It's hard. We watched a lot of film, but until you actually see it, they threw the ball away a couple of times and we got some easy layups.
"We tried to slow it down in the second half, but we got a little sloppy."
The first half was all Bishop McCort, as the ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers took a 16-4 lead after one quarter.
Gianna Gallucci and Cami Beppler each had six of those points, while Bria Bair added four.
The Warriors, who finished the game with 26 turnovers, struggled the entire first half with Bishop McCort's pressure.
"It was pretty uncharacteristic of us to be bothered by the press," West Branch coach Justin Koleno said. "Even against some good teams we've played, we have handled the press really well.
"They were very quick and that's something that is hard to see on film sometimes.
"Bair was a physical presence under the net. I thought our defense did pretty well in the half-court game. We just couldn't end the possession with a rebound most of the time.
"A lot of the turnovers on offense hurt us, too. They were able to get a lot of transition points."
Bishop McCort led 32-8 after the first half. Beppler had 13 of those points, while Bair had 10 and Gallucci had nine.
West Branch seemed to fare much better in the second half, not only with making less turnovers, but also hitting its shots.
The Warriors outscored the Crimson Crushers 8-7 in the third quarter.
West Branch's Jenna Mertz (10 points) also broke the school's single-season scoring record in the frame, scoring three points.
"Jenna Mertz is a great leader and a great talent," Koleno said. "I feel like I talk about her after every game because she does something great every game. This game is no different.
"There weren't many driving lanes, and kudos to Bishop McCort for that, they knew our team well. She still found away to get some of her points. She stayed poised and did what she always does."
Bishop McCort subbed in its reserves in the fourth frame, while West Branch kept its seniors in as long as possible before giving them a curtain call.
The Warriors (14-9) outscored the Crimson Crushers 11-7 in the fourth quarter to set the final.
"The girls did everything we asked them to do," Hahn said. "We came out early with the press, hitting them in the face, and then got back and played solid defense.
"We knew that we needed to keep the two girls who were the shooters in front of us and get the rebound."
Beppler led the Crimson Crushers with 15 points and five steals. Bair added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Gallucci finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Elle Berkebile compiled five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Bishop McCort (12-12) travels to face top-seeded Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night. During the 2021-22 season, Bishop McCort defeated Bellwood-Antis 63-52 during the regular season and 71-61 in a district semifinal. In 2020, Bellwood-Antis prevailed 62-59 in a district consolation game. In 2019, the Blue Devils earned a 78-76 overtime victory in a district quarterfinal.
"It's going to be tough," Hahn said. "So, we know them and they know us. It should be a battle and I look forward to it."
