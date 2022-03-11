GREENCASTLE, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic junior Bria Bair produced her 14th double-double of the season as the Crimson Crushers defeated Linden Hall 54-43 in Friday’s PIAA Class 2A second-round contest at Greencastle-Antrim High School.
“It’s a big win for us,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “Playing after losing the District 6 and Laurel Highlands (Athletic Conference) championships, and to regroup and get two state wins and make it to the final eight – that’s big for us.”
District 6 runner-up Bishop McCort (25-4) will meet District 4 champion Southern Columbia, a 45-14 winner over Tri-Valley, in Tuesday’s quarterfinal contest at a site and time to be announced. This is the second time in three seasons that the Crimson Crushers advanced to the quarterfinal round.
Bair collected 17 points and 11 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 forward scored seven of her points in the fourth quarter.
Bishop McCort senior point guard Bailey Shriver totaled six points, 12 assists and six rebounds. Friday marked the eighth time Shriver dished out 10 or more assists in a game.
Senior Lexi Martin compiled 12 points, four steals and four assists.
Jenadia Jordan led Linden Hall (14-6) with 16 points, including 11 in the second half. Anastasia Astapenka added 12 points, and Nadja Velisavljev poured in 11. Velisavljev buried three 3-pointers, and Jordan made two treys.
Bishop McCort led 12-5 after the first quarter as Martin scored five points. Linden Hall was held to two made field goals.
“I think changing defenses and presses,” Hahn said of what was the difference in the game. “Zone press and man-to-man presses – I think we frustrated them. They were a well-coached and disciplined team.”
Linden Hall earned an 8-6 edge in the second quarter to pull within 18-13 at halftime.
Shriver canned two of her team’s four 3-pointers in the third to lead a 20-14 scoring advantage.
Both teams scored 16 points in fourth quarter to set the final.
Three of the eight teams left in the Class 2A bracket are from District 6. Champion Homer-Center meets No. 3 seed Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
