In conjunction with Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s centennial celebration, the girls’ basketball program will recognize this year’s seniors and 1,000-point scorers on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Prior to the 3 p.m. varsity game against Bellwood-Antis, former Crimson Crushers players who scored 1,000 points during their high school or college careers, including scoring leaders Haley Thomas and Patti Bradley-Marino will be honored.
All alumnae and former coaches in attendance will receive a commemorative program featuring an all-time player participation list, a year-by-year team history, a list of all alumnae who have participated in college basketball, school records and tributes to all-state and championship participant teams. Additionally, alumnae are invited to watch the game during an in-game reception in the newly renovated Bradley Center Skybox.
High school 1,000-point scorers include Thomas (1,938 points; 2017 graduation year), Bradley (1,685; 1980), Chris McClurkin (1,566; 1984), Cassy Bradley (1,545; 1983), Bebe Gregg (1,407; 1982), Shelly Lappi (1,290; 1992), Mikayla Martin (1,188; 2020), Shannon Yingling (1,161; 2006), Lynne Ashbridge (1,160; 1986), Sarah Pastorek (1,086; 2009), Jill Kegg (1,075; 2012) and Melanie Bach (1,073; 1985).
College 1,000-point scorers include Kristie Maravalli (Susquehanna; 1990-93; 1,439), Terri Piatak (Indiana (Pa.); 1977-81; 1,352), Pastorek (Indiana (Pa.); 2009-13; 1,311), Rachael Price (John Carroll; 2006-09; 1,072), Lynne Ashbridge (Pitt-Johnstown; 1986-90; 1,048) and Noelle Chiodo (Robert Morris; 1988-92; 1,027).
This year’s seniors are Lexi Martin, Bailey Shriver and Ally Stephens.
Former players planning on attending are asked to RSVP to Mrs. Luna at 814-536-8991 or email mluna@mccort.org.
