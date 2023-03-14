VANDERGRIFT – As the final seconds of Tuesday’s game were expiring, the Bishop McCort Catholic bench began to celebrate in front of a frenzied fan base that, by then, was firmly on its feet.
Coach John Hahn was hugging his assistants and signaling his appreciation to his team’s adoring crowd.
Twenty-three years into the only high school basketball job he’s known, Hahn said the winning never gets old after his current group kept alive the dream for another shot at a PIAA championship.
Hahn and Bishop McCort reached the final in 2017, losing to District 11’s Minersville.
“We’re coming together at the right time,” he said following the Crimson Crushers’ 62-48 victory over District 9 champion Redbank Valley in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Kiski Area High School.
Junior Gianna Gallucci scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds to lead Bishop McCort (16-13), which advances to a quarterfinal-round game on Friday against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic at a site and time to be determined.
Kennedy Catholic, which lost in the Class 1A state championship game in 2022, moved on with a 56-39 second-round victory over WPIAL opponent Burgettstown.
“I told the girls earlier in the season, when we were 12-12, that all we have to do is get in the playoffs and anything can happen,” Hahn said.
Bishop McCort used a 14-0 run over the final 5 minutes, 40 seconds to break a 48-48 tie and sideline Redbank Valley (26-2), which came in having lost just once in December to WPIAL Class 3A opponent Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at the California (Pa.) Hoopfest tournament.
“Bishop McCort did what they needed to do in the second half to get some turnovers and kept us from making our typical run,” Redbank Valley coach Chris Edmonds said, “so all the credit to Bishop McCort.”
Gallucci scored 10 points to key a 15-8 third-quarter advantage that helped Bishop McCort rally from a 34-28 halftime deficit. She added nine points in the fourth, while Bria Bair, who finished with nine points and 12 rebounds, and Cami Beppler each sank 3-point shots to fuel a 19-3 spurt.
“We were down by six in the second half and we knew we had to play defense and get a couple of buckets to get going, and we did that,” Gallucci said. “I give credit to my teammates and my coaches. We did a great job and came out and played hard.”
Beppler added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for Bishop McCort, the third-place team from District 6.
Redbank Valley’s second-half collapse was enhanced by foul trouble to its top two scorers.
Mylee Harmon, who played with four fouls during most of the second half, led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Alivia Huffman, who fouled out late in the quarter, added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds, but failed to score in the second half.
“I don’t know if they’re used to being pressured 32 minutes a game and seeing changing defenses,” Hahn said of Redbank Valley. “Once we got the lead, I wanted them to play man-to-man because they kept sitting in that 2-3 zone.”
The strategy worked. The Crimson Crushers outscored the Bulldogs, 34-11, after halftime.
Redbank Valley held the upper hand in the first half, holding Bishop McCort scoreless during long periods to end the first and second quarters.
A 13-0 run turned a nine-point deficit into a 20-16 lead after the first quarter, and a 9-0 run to end the second quarter erased a three-point Bishop McCort margin and gave Redbank Valley its six-point halftime advantage.
“We wanted to stay close at halftime. I was fine going in, down six,” Hahn said. “We got in there and we said we’ve got to get it in the first three minutes (of the third quarter).”
Bishop McCort kept it close throughout and scored the final five points of the third, capped by a Redbank Valley turnover that led to Gallucci’s buzzer-beating layup, giving the Crushers a 43-42 lead.
Harmon’s spin move for a layup for Redbank Valley tied the score at 48-48 before Beppler hit one of two free throws to put Bishop McCort in the lead for good and spark the Crimson Crushers’ game-ending 14-0 run.
As Gallucci and her teammates afterwards emerged from the locker room, there was no shortage of smiles.
“I just wanted to come out there and get the win,” Gallucci said. “I wanted to play for my team and we got it done. It’s exciting.”
Hahn recalled the days prior, when Gallucci was “dialed in” at practices.
“She wanted this game very, very badly and I’d seen it at practice,” he said. “I’m probably the hardest person on her and I told her that we needed her to rebound as much as anything.”
He paused to let out a laugh.
“She was going over top of her own teammates tonight to go after the ball,” he said.
“She gives me 100% and it’s been like this every game. I’m really happy for her.”
