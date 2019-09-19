SALIX – Bishop McCort senior Zach Ramach shot a 74 to earn medalist honors by four strokes to help the Crimson Crushers win their third straight Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship title on Thursday at Windber Country Club.
Bishop McCort’s team score of 322 was 13 shots better than Bedford (335) and 21 strokes below Somerset (343).
Crimson Crusher Lukas Cascino carded a 80 to finish fifth overall. Ian Verhovsek (83) and Connor Coyle (85) rounded out Bishop McCort’s lineup.
Forest Hills’ Jonathan McCall finished second by virtue of a card off over Bedford’s Matt Tokarczyk after both recorded a score of 78. Central Cambria’s Brian Walwro came in fourth with a score of 79.
Central Cambria senior Jaylee Sikora tallied an 83 to win the girls title as the Red Devils took the team title with a score of 395. Penn Cambria finished second with a 426. Forest Hills’ Liz Zajdel and Penn Cambria’s Kayla Ringler ended up in second and third place with scores of 85 and 95, respectively.
