Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest will face a familiar foe in Friday’s Who’s No. 1 event in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
After winning two of three against Southeast Polk High School’s Nate Jesuroga in May, Forrest earned the Cadet World Team Trials 17-under freestyle title at 55 kilograms. Forrest later dropped a 11-10 decision to Kazakhstan’s Daryn Askerbek in the title bout of the UWW Cadet World Championships in July.
Forrest will meet Jesuroga, an Iowa native, in the 120-pound bout at 7 p.m. Friday in a match that will be streamed by FloWrestling.
Jesuroga, a senior and No. 1 wrestler in the country at 120 pounds, won the first bout 12-2.
Forrest recovered with 11-10 and 4-4 victories, the later one to decide the best-of-3 series. In the final match, Forrest led 2-2 late, then Jesuroga got Forrest’s leg in the air in the final seconds and scored two points on a takedown.
Forrest scored two points on exposure to win. The final sequence was upheld by replay.
Leading up to the prestigious event, Forrest has been logging in plenty of training time.
“The preparation has been great and business as usual,” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said.
“Jax has been getting in three workouts a day.”
Forrest, the No. 1-ranked grappler in his class, is the lone freshman at the event. He figures to get a major test against Jesuroga.
“Nate is a hammer and wrestles hard,” Bassett said. “He is an Iowa Hawkeyes commit and one of the best out there. Nothing fazes Jax and I think he will force Jesuroga into very uncomfortable positions.”
Bassett pinpointed a few keys for Forrest.
“Jax has to get to his offense and believe in himself and his training,” Bassett said. “Jax has to force his style and stay after him the whole match.”
Both wrestlers have impressive resumes. Forrest has racked up 15 wins over 13 ranked opponents, including seven in the top 10, since the spring of 2021.
Since April 2021, Jesuroga has 23 victories over 17 ranked opponents with 13 of those coming against top-10 guys. Jesuroga has won Super 32, Fargo and Iowa state titles. He also earned bronze at the 2021 UWW Cadet World Championships.
In 2021, Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington and Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett notched victories in the Who’s No. 1 event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.