Bishop McCort Catholic's Jax Forrest celebrates after winning the 17-Under 55-kilogram title at the Cadet World Team Trials on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest edged Southeast Polk senior and Iowa commit Nate Jesuroga 8-7 in Friday’s 120-pound bout at the Who’s No. 1 event.

Forrest got a takedown in the first period to lead 2-0.

An escape and reversal by Forrest, and a takedown and escape by Jesuroga in the second period put Forrest up 5-3.

In the third period, Jesuroga notched a takedown to force a 5-all tie. However, Forrest escaped with 1:20 left to go ahead 6-5. Jesuroga got a takedown with 53 seconds left.

Just five seconds later, Forrest escaped and picked up a point for riding time to claim victory.

In May, Forrest won a best-of-3 series against Jesuroga to claim the Cadet World Team Trials 17-under freestyle title at 55 kilograms.

