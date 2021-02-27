The District 6 Committee announced the pairings for the high school boys and girls basketball tournament on Saturday.
A total of 26 area teams are in the field for the tournament, which begins with games on Monday.
The Bishop McCort Catholic and Forest Hills girls’ programs earned top seeds in Class 2A and 3A, respectively.
Greater Johnstown and Portage each earned second seeds in Class 4A and 1A boys, respectively, and Cambria Heights was a No. 2 seed in Class 3A girls.
The higher-seeded teams will host games until the championship round and single games will be on the schedule rather than the traditional doubleheader or tripleheader format used in years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 6 will meet the universal face-covering certification policy the PIAA recently adopted, District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall of Penn Cambria said in an earlier interview with The Tribune-Democrat. Marshall said attendance will be based on the size of the game site and follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines that have been in place throughout the season.
Semifinal rounds begin on March fifth, with additional semifinals and championship games to be played throughout the week beginning on March 8. Championship contests will be played at neutral sites.
Area teams and their seedings include:
• Girls Class 1A: Portage (third seed); Blacklick Valley (fifth); Bishop Carroll Catholic (sixth); and Conemaugh Valley (eighth).
• Girls Class 2A: Bishop McCort Catholic (first seed); United (fifth).
• Girls Class 3A: Forest Hills (first seed); Cambria Heights (second); Penn Cambria (fourth); Westmont Hilltop (fifth); and Richland (sixth).
• Girls 4A: Bedford (third); and Central Cambria (fourth).
• Boys Class 1A: Bishop Carroll Catholic (third); Ferndale (fifth); Conemaugh Valley (sixth); and Blacklick Valley (eighth).
• Boys Class 2A: Portage (second); United (third); and Bishop McCort Catholic (seventh).
• Boys Class 3A: Westmont Hilltop (third); Richland (fourth); Cambria Heights (fifth).
• Boys Class 4A: Greater Johnstown (second); Bedford (fourth); and Penn Cambria (fifth).
