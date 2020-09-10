The Bishop McCort Catholic football team’s senior class has experienced the exhilaration of reaching the district title game as freshmen, felt the pain of an 0-5 start as sophomores and persevered during a solid if unspectacular junior season.
The highs and lows have made the Crimson Crushers a tight-knit group entering the first campaign under new head coach Tom Smith.
“I feel like what makes this team special is we’re all together and we treat each other like family,” said senior back Amir Ortega-Andrews. “We lost a lot of people, but we’ve got a lot of young guys who can help us out.
“We treat each other the same,” Ortega-Andrews said. “It doesn’t matter about the color or race. We still treat each other like family.”
The Crimson Crushers went 6-6 last season under former coach Brian Basile, who has moved on to Somerset this year.
Bishop McCort Catholic started 1-3 before winning five of the final eight games, including a 28-0 District 6-A playoff victory over Glendale at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Eventual PIAA Class A runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic ended the Crushers’ season in a tight 14-7 district playoff game at Mansion Park.
“Our guys work hard every day,” said senior running back-linebacker Brendon Bair. “Thinking back to falling short in years past continues to drive us. We’ve got a good group of seniors and younger guys who can step up.”
Bair and Ortega-Andrews are two of the leaders. Bair rushed for 517 yards and eight touchdowns last season – and on defense made 103 tackles with 3 1/2 sacks.
“Brendon is an outstanding young man,” said Smith, a former Crushers star player and assistant coach. “He means a lot to this football team. This will be his fourth year as a starter in our program. Defensively, he’s all over the field, 100 miles an hour, and he blasts people.”
Ortega-Andrews rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns. He is capable of making a big catch or return.
Senior receiver Jordan Page had 10 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Senior Bryce Bair had 43 receiving yards and Ortega-Andrews had 36 on the run-heavy Crushers squad.
“We have a lot of experience this year and Coach Smith has all of us ready,” Page said. "I think we’re as prepared and ready as we can be.
“We’ve been used to just running the ball mainly. We’ve got two younger quarterbacks who should be able to do the job for us.”
Smith listed junior Nate Conrad and sophomore Trystan Fornari as players ready to follow graduated quarterback Will Miller.
Miller rushed for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing for 513 yards and four TDs last season.
“We have two young men competing for the job,” Smith said. “They’re both going to get to play. I believe they both are really nice athletes. They both have an unbelievable work ethic.
“They lack a little bit in experience, but they’re tough kids and that’s what I’m looking for.”
Smith’s pro-style offense could translate into more passing yards and extra work for the receiving corps.
“This year, we’ve got younger quarterbacks but they’re looking pretty good,” Bryce Bair said.
“We’ve got the older guys at wide receiver. We have a lot more experienced guys out there. If we can get the ball out to them, get 1-on-1’s, we should be good passing this year.”
Experience along the offensive and defensive lines will be another bonus for the Crushers.
“We have an athletic line,” Smith said. “All but one spot is returning starters.”
Senior Will Haslett (6-2, 210) joins juniors Trenton Boltz (5-11, 220), Joe McGowan (5-10, 255) and Justin Edmiston (6-1, 190) as veterans on the line, with Jonathan Chaney (6-1, 270), Roman Fetzko (5-8, 185) and Alex Williams (5-10, 170) boosting the unit, Smith said.
Brendon Bair leads the defense, with Boltz (77 tackles), Bryce Bair (75), Ortega-Andrews (57, two interceptions) and Page (49, two interceptions) also bringing experience.
Haslett leads the special teams after successfully converting all 30 extra-point attempts and making a 30-yard field goal last season. Haslett averaged 39.4 yards a punt.
“We have 12 seniors on this football team, which is more than we’ve had in a while,” Smith said. “They’re experienced. They’ve been around the block. They’ve been on teams that have been really good and played in district title games and they’ve played on teams that have struggled to be .500.
“We like to look back at the seasons where we struggled to motivate us not to be at rock bottom, to fight to be where we were.”
