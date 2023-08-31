Bishop McCort Catholic sophomores Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest will compete in FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event on Saturday in Wisconsin.
Super 32 champion Bassett will face California state champ Daniel Zepeda at 138 pounds. Zepeda is coming off a Fargo finals performance, while Bassett is coming up to 138 after having competed at 120 and 126 this spring.
Zepeda is ranked No. 23 overall in the class of 2025 and No. 1 at 138.
Bassett, who won a 2021 world title, is ranked No. 2 overall at 138.
Forrest, No. 1 at 126, will meet Jordyn Raney. Forrest seeks to avenge a Super 32 quarterfinal loss to Raney. Forrest was winning 14-3 before getting pinned.
Forrest won a national title this summer in Fargo and was the 2022 17-under world silver medalist.
Raney, No. 2 at 126, won a 17-under gold medal in Greco-Roman in July. Raney has pinned both Bassett and Forrest.
