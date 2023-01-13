INDIANA, Pa. – Four area wrestlers, including two from Bishop McCort Catholic, advanced to the semifinals during the first day of Mid-Winter Mayhem at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Ed Fry Arena inside Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Friday night.
Bishop McCort freshman Jax Forrest prevailed with a 19-3 technical-fall victory over Radnor’s Zachary Fluck in the 127-pound quarterfinals. Forrest, the top seed, also won with 23-8 and 25-8 technical falls in his first two bouts. Forrest will face Kiski Area’s Ryan Klingensmith in Saturday’s semifinal.
At 139, Bishop McCort sophomore Devon Magro earned a 13-3 major decision over West Allegheny’s Nick Jones in the quarterfinals. Magro also won 9-0 in the round of 16 and prevailed by 18-3 and 15-0 technical falls in his initial two bouts.
The third-seeded Magro will face No. 2 seed Connor Saylor of Hickory in Saturday’s semifinal bout.
Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover defeated Canton’s Hudson Ward 15-4 in a major decision in the 145-pound quarterfinals. Hoover also won via 25-9 technical fall and pins in 40 seconds and 1:04. No. 2-seeded Hoover will meet Benton’s Chase Burke, the No. 3 seed.
At 152, Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn topped Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis 8-2 to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinals. The Coker, a Division II school in South Carolina, signee, also won 4-2 and 16-0 in his first two matches. Fifth-seeded Flinn is set to face Montgomery’s Conner Harer, the top seed.
At 215, Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias dropped a 5-0 decision to Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott in the quarterfinals.
There are 48 teams competing in the two-day tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.