CANONSBURG, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic freshmen Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest won Powerade Tournament titles on Friday.
In the 114-pound final, Bassett earned a 25-9 technical fall over Reynolds junior Louie Gill in 5:23. Gill is a 2021 PIAA champion, 2022 state runner-up and North Carolina State commit.
At 121, Forrest recorded a 3-1 decision over Wyoming Seminary junior Luke Lilledahl, a 2022 PIAA champ. Forrest was named Outstanding Wrestler after going 5-0, including three technical falls and one fall.
Bishop McCort's Devon Magro finished in seventh place at 139.
Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (107) took fourth place.
• Bishop McCort Catholic’s Alyssa Favara (165), Lane Fordyce (114), Jordyn Fouse (132) won Powerade Tournament titles on Wednesday.
Favara earned a 12-0 major decision over Orchard Wrestling Club’s Juliet Alt. Fordyce pinned South Park’s Anna Duncan in 1:17 for gold.
Fouse won by fall in 37 seconds over Canon-McMillan’s Chloe Ault.
Bishop McCort’s Jovie Forrest (120) and Raegan Snider (152) each finished in second place.
