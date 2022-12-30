Bishop McCort logo

Bishop McCort logo

CANONSBURG, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic freshmen Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest won Powerade Tournament titles on Friday.

In the 114-pound final, Bassett earned a 25-9 technical fall over Reynolds junior Louie Gill in 5:23. Gill is a 2021 PIAA champion, 2022 state runner-up and North Carolina State commit.

At 121, Forrest recorded a 3-1 decision over Wyoming Seminary junior Luke Lilledahl, a 2022 PIAA champ. Forrest was named Outstanding Wrestler after going 5-0, including three technical falls and one fall. 

Bishop McCort's Devon Magro finished in seventh place at 139.

Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (107) took fourth place.

• Bishop McCort Catholic’s Alyssa Favara (165), Lane Fordyce (114), Jordyn Fouse (132) won Powerade Tournament titles on Wednesday.

Favara earned a 12-0 major decision over Orchard Wrestling Club’s Juliet Alt. Fordyce pinned South Park’s Anna Duncan in 1:17 for gold.

Fouse won by fall in 37 seconds over Canon-McMillan’s Chloe Ault.

Bishop McCort’s Jovie Forrest (120) and Raegan Snider (152) each finished in second place.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you