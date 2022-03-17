EBENSBURG, Pa. – After earning two convincing victories over Forest Hills earlier in the season, the Bishop McCort Catholic hockey team was caught off guard when it entered the locker room for intermission up by just one goal.
Facing the Rangers Thursday in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League quarterfinals at North Central Recreation Center, the Crimson Crushers held a one-goal lead after two periods and struggled on the score sheet despite dictating terms offensively.
A lucky goal from center ice and two tallies in the final minute, however, sealed the deal for the Crimson Crushers, as they escaped with a 5-2 victory.
“It’s playoff hockey, and we just happened to end up making some more plays than they did,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “I thought we did a great job of holding our composure. This rink is a bit shorter and doesn’t exactly fit our style of play, but we were able to control our own zone and were able to capitalize on a couple of our chances late.”
Bishop McCort (17-4) took the early lead after Ilia Zhdanov fired a wrister behind netminder Isaac Valko just five minutes into the game.
Despite being heavily outshot, Forest Hills continued to battle.
Following a big hit courtesy of Austin Valko, Joshua Morrison scored his first of two goals at 15:05 of the second period, and the Rangers (11-10) were right in it.
“Our kids battled all night,” Forest Hills coach John Kubas said. “I feel bad for our seniors, because they really wanted this. But these kids were right there and gave it their all.”
A set face-off play moments later by McCort put the Crushers up for good.
Following a faceoff win by Matthew Riblett, Lukas Cascino fired the puck through the screen of Brennan Karalfa and into the back of the net to make it a 2-1 game.
“We set it up,” Karalfa said. “We won the faceoff, and once I set the screen, (Cascino) just picked the corner and scored.”
The game-winning goal was courtesy of a seeing-eye shot from center ice.
With an innocent dump into the zone, the shot from Vladyslav Bomaziuk trickled past Isaac Valko to make it a 3-1 game.
“This arena is tough,” Bradley said. “It’s darker, and it’s shorter, so it’s more difficult to play the puck.”
Forest Hills battled back yet again, and a power play goal from Morrison cut the deficit to one.
A dazzling glove save from Valko, who made 44 saves in the loss, kept Forest Hills within one.
“We beat them pretty bad the first two times we played them, and I think we came out thinking it was going to be the same situation,” Cascino said. “But it’s the playoffs, and we can’t lay off like that.”
Two goals in the final minute, however, closed out the game for the Crushers.
While on the power play, Ribblett provided his team with a two-goal cushion with just 40 seconds left.
Karalfa added the insurance marker with just 20 seconds left as the Crimson Crushers once again advanced to the semifinals.
“It was a do-or-die situation, and we knew we had to win,” Karalfa said. “We had to come out fast, and we have to keep our intensity up moving forward.”
