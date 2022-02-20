ALTOONA, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic junior high team crowned seven champions at Sunday's Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Area 2 tournament at Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett (117 pounds), Jackson Butler (140), Jax Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124), Owen McMullen (157) and Melvin Miller (107) finished in first place. The Crimson Crushers racked up 209 points, 84 more than second-place Philipsburg-Osceola.
Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy won gold at 92 pounds with a pin.
The top three grapplers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament to be held March 4-6 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bishop McCort's Austin Carfley (92), C.J. Pensiero (124) and Jacob Yatsky (252) earned silver. Bedford's Carter Koontz (187) and Carter Wharton (107) and Westmont Hilltop's Easton Ragno (167) finished in third place and advanced.
In the girls junior high division, Bedford's Mylah Steinbuch (185) and Greater Johnstown's Sayona Harris-Haye (135) each won titles. Central Cambria's Bailey Coposky took second place and advanced to the state tournament at 1st Summit Arena on March 4-6.
Richland's Glada Croteau won a title at 63 in the girls' age 9 and 10 division. Central Cambria's Journey Strittmatter earned gold at 45 in the 8 and under group.
In boys' 11 and 12, Bishop McCort's Keegan Bassett (85) and Matteo Noronha (135), Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy (70) won titles.
Bishop McCort's Marques Gordon (160) and Emory Gunby (95), Forest Hills' Santino DiPaola (80) and Landon Maul (65) and Westmont Hilltop's Alesana Leiato finished in second place and advanced to the state tournament set to be held at Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center on March 26-27.
In the 9 and 10 bracket, Bedford's Jackson Beegle (55) and Owen Webb (70), Chestnut Ridge's Carter Ickes (65) and Westmont Hilltop's Garrett Dluhos (150) took home titles. Bishop McCort's Luke Pensiero (85), Chestnut Ridge's Kayne Burkett (90) and Richland's Josh Regan (120) took second.
At 8 and under, Bedford's Charlie Leroy (50), Bishop McCort's Ryder Ascherl (60), Chestnut Ridge's Kohyn Deputy (45) and Grant Lazor (65), Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter (75) and Avery Siplivy (50) and Greater Johnstown's Austin Jeffers-Harris (90) won gold. Penn Cambria's Cooper Gergely (110) finished in second place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.