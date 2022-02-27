JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Carried by nine champions and one runner-up, the Bishop McCort Catholic junior high wrestling team dominated Sunday’s Keystone State Central Qualifier event at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Twelve Crimson Crushers advanced to this weekend’s state tournament at 1st Summit Arena, which begins Friday.
The top eight at each weight class at the junior high level and top six at the youth level move on to next weekend’s tournament.
Bishop McCort’s champions include Bo Bassett (117), Jackson Butler (140), Jax Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124), Owen McMullen (157), Melvin Miller (107), Josh Spontak (112) and Jacob Yatsky (212).
Bassett won by 22-6 technical fall in 3:07 over Bedford’s Kris’s Cassidy. Forrest earned a 19-4 tech fall in 1:30 over United’s Noah Pisarcik.
Eli Herring earned a 12-4 major decision, and Sam Herring provided a 15-0 technical fall over teammate C.J. Pansiero in 3:26. McMullen prevailed in a 20-4 technical fall in 2:55. Yatsky pinned his opponent in 2:41. Butler won 1-0 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy won gold at 92 with a 3-0 decision. At 102, United's Josef Garshnick won by fall in 2:37 in the finals.
Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak was runner-up at 167.
In the boys’ 11 and 12 division, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carter Durst (125), Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (85), Emory Gunby (95) and Stefan Matteo Noronho (135), Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy (70) and Somerset’s Sam Sheeler (90) won gold.
Chestnut Ridge’s Carter Ickes (65) and Penn Cambria’s Carter Hardy (50) conquered their brackets in boys’ 9 and 10 division.
In the boys’ 8-and-under division, Bedford’s Charlie Leroy (50), Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl (60), Chestnut Ridge’s Kohyn Deputy (45) and Grant Lazor (65), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (75) and Greater Johnstown’s Austin Jerrers-Harris (90) earned gold.
Young Guns’ Jace Strittmatter won a title at 41 pounds in the boys’ 6-and-under bracket.
