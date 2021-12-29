WINDBER, Pa. – Coming into this year’s Windber Rotary Tournament with three consecutive losses, Bishop McCort Catholic needed a big two days to get back on track, and that is exactly what the Crimson Crushers delivered.
After defeating Everett by 34 in the opening round, Bishop McCort battled foul trouble and turnovers, while utilizing a big performance in the fourth quarter to grind out a 52-43 victory over Windber Area on Wednesday night.
“This was a great environment to play in against a well-coached, gritty team,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “Our kids persevered. We made some mistakes tonight, but a majority our guys are young, and they kept their composure and made some big shots down the stretch.”
Windber led by as many as seven points in the first quarter, which Bishop McCort cut to four to close the frame, and the Crimson Crushers never trailed by more than five points for the remainder of the game.
Bishop McCort took the lead on three occasions between the second and third quarters, but Windber again held a four-point advantage going to the fourth. The Crushers then outscored the Ramblers 21-8 in the fourth to take the win, which included closing the game on a 10-0 run.
“We need to be in more games like these,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said.
“In the end, they made more plays down the stretch, and we did not. It really comes down to that. The kids fought their tails off. It just came down to they made shots. We didn’t.”
Crimson Crushers freshman Colby Cannizzaro, who was named to the all- tournament team, scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Cannizzaro made five of six free throws in the final 1:28 to help ice the game.
“My team did this. We did this together,” Cannizzaro said. “They brought the energy and we fed off of it. It all started on defense. We got that spark and kept going.
“We came off losses coming in here, and we know what it takes to win now.”
Bishop McCort (4-3) found much success from behind the 3-point line, getting 11 of its 16 field goals from long range. Five of the Crushers’ first six shots of the game were 3-pointers, and they sank four more in the fourth.
Zach King hit two clutch 3s in the final frame, with the latter kicking off the Crushers’ 10-point string to close the game. Cannizzaro finished with four treys, and tournament Most Valuable Player Trystan Fornari also made two.
“We’re not real big, but we do rely on the 3-point shot, sometimes a little more than I’d like to,” said Pfeil, whose team continues Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference play next Wednesday against Richland. “We were able to hit some tonight, though, with our bigs keeping the ball alive with kick outs.
“We just have to continue this strong play going forward,” Pfeil added. “We have a tough part of our schedule coming up, and I know if we battle like tonight, we should be in good shape.”
All-tournament selection Keith Charney led the Ramblers with 18 points, while Blake Klosky tallied 10. Caden Dusack, who added seven points, was also named to the all-tournament team for Windber.
The Ramblers (4-2) will look to rebound in their next contest, a key WestPAC crossover matchup at Berlin Brothersvalley.
“This is a long season,” Slatcoff said. “We all know that. It’s a grind. We’re certainly going to push forward and get better from this. We’re going to watch the tape, and get better moving forward.”
In the consolation game, after leading by eight points at halftime, Northern Bedford County used a 23-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to help pull away from Everett by a 66-34 margin.
Collin Yeatts scored a game-high 20 points for Northern Bedford, and was the only Black Panther in double figures. Malek Akers led the Warriors with nine points.
