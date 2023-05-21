READING – Nine Bishop McCort wrestlers topped the podium this past weekend at the Pennsylvania USA Wrestling freestyle state championship, hosted at Alvernia College.
In the boys’ junior division, Bo Bassett (126) and Jax Forrest (132) each claimed titles, with Melvin Miller’s gold-winning performance happening in the 145-pound group in the 16-under field. Will Buckley also aced his bracket at 100 pounds in 16-under.
Keegan Bassett walked away with the laurels in the 14-under division’s 87-pound bracket, while Sanchir Edington won the 12-under 86-pound group.
Owen McMullen (16-under, 145) and Lincoln Sledzianowski (16-under, 120) each took second in their respective brackets. C.J. Pensiero (16-under, 152) and Luke Pensiero (12-under, 98) brought home bronze from the weekend.
Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl took first at 71 pounds in the 10-under division.
Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull won at 113 pounds in the 16-under tournament, while Jayden Imler (160) was fourth in his bracket.
The Lions’ Kooper Deputy was first at 77 pounds in the 14-under field.
Alyssa Favara (junior, 180) and Jordyn Fouse (16-under, 132), won girls titles for the Crimson Crushers this weekend.
Also in the girls 16-under field, Bishop McCort’s Lane Fordyce stood second on the podium in the 117-pound round-robin.
