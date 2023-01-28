HERSHEY, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic cheerleading team totaled 94.2667 points in the finals to earn the PIAA Class 2A competitive spirit small varsity title on Saturday afternoon at Giant Center.
The Crimson Crushers earned their sixth PIAA title in the event on Saturday. Bishop McCort received scores of 95, 94.4 and 93.4 from the three judges.
Bishop McCort also won PIAA gold in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2021. The first competitive spirit competition took place in 2013. Bishop McCort has also earned five national cheerleading titles. The successful program has produced numerous Division I cheerleaders.
In the preliminary round, Bishop McCort produced a score of 90.2333.
Richland finished in second place with 86.6333 points out of 11 squads.
