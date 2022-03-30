Two Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders announced their intentions to continue their education at the college level during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Sophia Kuzmyak will attend the University of Delaware and major in sports management with the goal of becoming a social media marketing manager for a National Hockey League organization.
Hailey Jeanjaquet will attend St. Francis University in Loretto and major in nursing to pursue a career as a travel or pediatric nurse practitioner.
“Really good students. Really good young ladies. Really good character,” said Bishop McCort Catholic cheer coach John Walker, who has helped 10 athletes move on to the NCAA Division I level in more than 30 years in the program.
“They’re going to succeed in what they do. I’m really proud of them and I look forward to seeing what they do in their future.”
Kuzmyak has been a cheerleader in the program for 10 years and was part of Bishop McCort UCA National Championship teams in 2019 and 2021, two PIAA championship squads in 2020 and 2021 and four District 6 championship teams.
“It’s been our dream since as long as I can remember,” Kuzmyak said. “I started when I was in third grade. My coaches like Dr. Walker made sure we had everything we needed to get to that point in our careers, which is super exciting. We couldn’t be more thankful for all of them because obviously I wouldn’t be going D1 without them.”
She also has been a Turners All-Star Cheerleader for 12 years and a Turners All-Star Hip Hop Dance Team member for seven years. With Turners, Kuzmyak was part of Summit National Championship teams in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and the One National Dance Championship in 2019 and 2021.
The daughter of Christopher and Shannon Kuzmyak is a member of SADD, the reading team, pep club and Mini-THON committee captain.
“There is a lot of pressure going in because of the legacy left behind in the program here,” Kuzmyak said.
“You want to create a better one for the kids who are going to come up after you. Winning all of those championships is a great feeling, but the hard work and what the coaches teach you means a lot more.”
Jeanjaquet was part of two UCA High School National Championship teams (2019, 2021), two PIAA state championship squads (2020, 2021) and four District 6 championship teams.
“I’ve been cheering for the last 11 years and I’m excited to see where my future is,” Jeanjaquet said.
“It’s been a lot of hard work. You’ve got to be patient. You’ve got to stay persistent and consistent. You’ve got to work hard every minute you’re in the gym, on and off the mat. Even when we’re not practicing, we’ll have workouts on the side. After winning those competitions, it was very rewarding after all the work that went into it and seeing the outcome.”
Academically, she has been a high honor roll student since her freshman year and a member of both the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.
The daughter of Katherine Jeanjaquet Kohan, she is a member of the GIFT Club, Genesis/Ecology Club, Key Club, L’Education en Vogue, Mini-THON, MPowerment Leadership Club, Rosary Club and SADD.
“My mom and my brother inspired me to become a nurse,” Jeanjaquet said. “With everything going on in the world, it’s really needed. Anything to help.”
Her brother Grant Jeanjaquet, a former Bishop McCort standout athlete, is a sophomore majoring in nursing at St. Vincent College.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.