After waiting out a two-year PIAA postseason ban, the Bishop McCort Catholic wrestling program has been reinstated for the 2023-24 season.
The Crimson Crushers currently are in District 6 Class 2A, although Principal Tom Smith said the program may explore a move to the Class 3A level, "when the timing is right and the potential move has been vetted."
Bishop McCort wrestlers will compete starting this winter and will be eligible for all tournaments.
"Currently, we are concentrating on making our return to the PIAA postseason and making it a great experience for our wrestlers, the school and wrestling fans across the region," Smith said.
In November 2021, the PIAA handed a three-year postseason ban, which was later reduced to two years, to the wrestling program due to alleged violations of rules regarding transfers and recruiting.
Bishop McCort boasts a talented a lineup which includes Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Mason Gibson, Sam Herring and Devon Magro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.