JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Bishop McCort Catholic continued its surge by sending seven grapplers to the semifinals during the second day of the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high championships on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It was a great day overall,” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said. “Lots of ups and a few downs for sure. Advancing seven of the 10 is unreal, but our coaching staff felt we could get them all to the semis. The three who lost are still alive and will have an important blood round tomorrow morning.”
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (117 pounds), Jackson Butler (140), Jax Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124), Melvin Miller (107) and C.J. Pensiero (124) all advanced to Sunday’s semifinals.
Bo Bassett, the 2021 Cadet World Championships freestyle champion at 45 kilograms and No. 1 junior high wrestler in the country, is two victories shy of becoming the first youth wrestler to claim eight straight state titles. On Saturday, he recorded technical falls of 19-4 and 18-3 in a combined 2:48.
“I would say the most impressive thing about Saturday was all the boys still piling up the points and wrestling at such a high pace,” Bo Bassett said of his lightweights dominating. “Also having all 10 still alive is amazing.”
Butler won decisions of 7-1 and 5-3 over Montour’s Rook Smith and Boyertown’s Nicholas Singer to advance.
Forrest recorded a 21-5 technical fall against Fort LeBoeuf’s Brody Myers in 1:30 and a 19-9 major decision over Souderton’s Mason Wagner.
Eli Herring notched 7-2 (Union City’s Van Ward) and 8-1 (Schuylkill Valley’s Neil Bitting) decisions.
Sam Herring picked up tech falls against Norwin’s Gage Mamie (23-6 in 2:50) and West Allegheny’s Cooper Smith (19-3 in 4:26).
Miller defeated Bangor’s Gavyn Kelton (17-2 in 3:11) and Line Mountain’s Brock Rothermel (8-1) to advance.
Pensiero topped Cathedral Prep’s Brandon Byrd 12-1 and pinned Hampton’s Dustin Kerr in 3:33 to sit two victories away from another state crown.
Bishop McCort displays chemistry with teammates cheering each other on during matches.
“Honestly, we are a family and these guys all love and support each other,” Bill Bassett said. “They are always there to pick each other up. The wrestlers, coaches and parents are all very close knit and it shows when they back each other every match.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy (92) and Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak (167) have also earned semifinal berths. Deputy defeated Butler’s Santino Sloboda 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Papinchak edged Selinsgrove’s Jarrod Bullington 3-2.
Bishop McCort’s Austin Carfley (92), Owen McMullen (157) and Jake Yatsky (252) are still alive in the consolation bracket. After getting pinned in the round of 16, Yatsky responded with falls in 44 and 19 seconds.
“Jake lives and dies by going after it,” Bill Bassett said. “He is an amazing wrestler and athlete. I was so proud of the way he bounced back, shook it off and came back looking for the next best thing (third place).”
Bedford’s Carter Wharton (107) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Durst (112) and Lukas Smith (82) fell in the quarterfinals.
Bedford’s Mylah Steinbuch (185), Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Dey (165), Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye (135), North Star’s Cali Koval (117) have advanced to the girls semifinals.
Wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. Sunday.
