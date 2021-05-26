A pair of Bishop McCort Catholic High School seniors committed to continue their respective academic and football careers on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at the Osborne Street institution.
Amari Andrews, Geneva football
A strong engineering program combined with a chance to join NCAA Division III member Geneva College proved to be a nice blend for Amari Andrews.
“First off, whenever I visited the campus, it’s a beautiful campus. It’s not too big and it’s not too small," Andrews said. "The coaches see the potential that I have. They talked about how I have an actual chance of playing as a freshman. Academically wise, they have one of the top engineering programs in the country. It just felt like home to me and I chose to go there because it feels right.”
Andrews was recruited as a cornerback and will major in mechanical engineering at the Beaver Falls school, a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Geneva went 2-3 during the truncated 2021 spring season under coach Geno DeMarco, who completed his 28th season.
“Amari has a lot of really unique features about him," Bishop McCort principal and coach Tom Smith said. "Amari has flat-out speed. Amari’s work ethic is like none I’ve seen here in a long time. I know that he will do well there because of his work ethic and his approach to the game. He was an excellent special teams player for us. What’s unique about Amari is he is unbelievably committed to the program. He was an absolute stellar teammate.”
Andrews, listed at 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, was also a member of the track and field team and competed on the basketball and wrestling squads during his scholastic career.
“It’s just a blessing to even go to the next level and play football," Andrew said. "I’m just so overwhelmed. My brother, sister and aunt came out of no where to surprise me.”
Andrews is the son of Ronald Andrews and Tarlesia Thompson, of Johnstown.
Amir Ortega-Andrews, Seton Hill football
An electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, Amir Ortega-Andrews was recruited as a slot receiver at Seton Hill University, a member of NCAA Division II's Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“I just liked their program. Their program is really good," Ortega-Andrews said. "When I went there, it just felt like I was home. My pap works there. It’s not that far away from home.”
The Griffins went 2-8 in 2019 under coach Daniel Day's direction. Bishop McCort alums Kole Lichtenfels and Will Miller are on Seton Hill's roster.
“It will definitely make it easier," Ortega-Andrews said of joining a program with familiar faces already on the team. "The kids that go there, I know their type of game and how they play so it’s just going to be like me being at McCort again. They will definitely comfort me and help me out there.”
Ortega-Andrews compiled 221 rushing, 206 receiving and 200 kick-return yards during the 2020 season for Bishop McCort. In 2019, Ortega-Andrews amassed 57 tackles and two interceptions. He ended his career with 1,109 all-purpose yards (522 rushing, 332 return and 255 receiving yards), 96 tackles, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“Amir is an amazing athlete in regard to just his sheer athleticism and raw talent," Smith said. "He can play anywhere on the field that we played him. I was pretty impressed with his defensive prowess in that I could play him on the football field as a defensive end, move him back to linebacker and put him in a lot of different situations where he could pressure the quarterback. He’s an unbelievably solid tackler. Defensively, he was a real weapon for us for the last few years. On special teams, his ability to return kicks made him a really, really special player.”
Ortega-Andrews, listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, also competed on the basketball, track and field and wrestling teams at Bishop McCort.
Ortega-Andrews is the son of Anthony Andrews and Jennifer Ortega-Andrews, of Johnstown.
