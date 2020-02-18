CLYMER – The Bishop McCort Catholic boys basketball team has had to battle and scrap every step of the way this season, and Monday night at Penns Manor in the first round of the District 6 Class AA playoffs was no exception.
The 10th-seeded Crimson Crushers fought gamely for four quarters against the seventh-seeded Comets, but in the end, it was the host squad that prevailed 61-57.
“This group showed a tremendous amount of character all year; they overcame adversity,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “We had our backs against the wall just to get into the playoffs and they fought tonight. They persevered.
“We lost a lot of tight games early and we were down and everyone counted us out, but they just kept battling. They won two huge games at the end of the season just to get into the playoffs. We really felt confident coming into tonight, we just fell a couple plays short.”
The difference-maker for the Comets (12-11) was 6-foot-4 senior Garrett Grimaldi, who finished with a game-high 32 points and recorded his 1,000th for his career early in the fourth quarter.
“The win was bigger than getting the milestone,” Grimaldi said. “It was a complete team effort.”
Sophomore Bryan Koches came off the bench for 11 points, including three treys for the Comets, who will play at second-seeded West Branch on Thursday. Reese Hays chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for Penns Manor.
Sophomore Mason Nash scored 16 points to top the Crimson Crushers (7-16), who also got 13 points from Grant Jeanjaquet along with eight from Zach Ramach and six points each from Sam Newcomer and Brendon Bair.
“That is the best seven-win team that I’ve ever seen,” Penns Manor coach Andrew Lansberry said about the Crimson Crushers. “They had a really tough schedule and they battled. I give them so much credit. They are a heck of a team.”
Grimaldi was held scoreless by the Bishop McCort defense in the first quarter which featured three ties and a 14-12 Crushers lead.
“Every time I drove they collapsed in on me and I had to kick it out to our shooters,” Grimaldi said. “They hit some big shots for us.”
Five ties and a pair of lead changes saw the Laurel Highlands squad take a narrow 30-26 advantage at the half.
“He’s a great player,” Pfeil said about Grimaldi. “He took the game over (in the second half). We were able to stop him a lot of times on his initial drive, but he was just so aggressive on the boards and he got a lot of put backs. He was the story of the night.”
The Comets outscored Bishop McCort 16-12 in the third quarter to tie the contest at 42 heading into the fourth.
Grimaldi gave Penns Manor the lead to open the final frame, but after a tie at 44, the Comets senior hit the milestone marker with 6:19 to go, and Bishop McCort could get no closer than a point the rest of the way.
“We had a hard time controlling them inside,” Pfeil said. “We thought our kids executed the defensive game plan but their second-chance opportunities just killed us. They had a size advantage, and they beat us up on the boards and that’s ultimately what did us in.”
