Bishop McCort Catholic was able to control both sides of the line of scrimmage in a big way Friday night against visiting Central Cambria, and as a result the Crimson Crushers earned their first win of the season behind a power running game and stout run defense that proved too much for the Red Devils in a 34-20 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference triumph at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“This is a great feeling,” said first-year Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith. “I’m so proud of the way our kids battled through all the adversity we’ve had this season to get a win against a good football team like Central Cambria.”
The Crimson Crushers (1-4) pounded the ball between the tackles all night, racking up 325 of their 385 total yards on the ground. Senior running back Brendon Bair rushed for a game-high 181 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while fellow senior Ethan Marcozzi added 114 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
“Our offensive line came to play, and we have two big, strong guys that can run the ball,” Smith said.
Defensively, Bishop McCort limited Central Cambria (3-2) to just 58 yards on the ground.
Red Devil running back Hobbs Dill came into the contest averaging over 150 yards per game, but was held to just 11 yards on 11 carries.
“In high school football, the more physical team usually wins,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor. “They were the more physical team and they handed it to us tonight.”
Red Devil quarterback Ian Little threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were able to complete some passes, but we were playing from behind all night and that’s not a great formula,” McGregor said.
Bishop McCort took command of the game early, jumping out to a two-touchdown first-quarter lead.
The Crimson Crushers put together an 11-play, 68-yard opening drive capped off by Marcozzi’s 2-yard scoring run, and after forcing a Red Devil three-and-out, McCort moved 44 yards in six plays.
Bair’s 18-yard burst gave the Crushers a first-and-goal, and on the next play he powered over the goal line from three yards out. Will Haslett’s extra point made it 13-0 at the 4:01 mark.
The Red Devil offense was held in check until late in the first half, but a 15-yard completion from Little to Ethan Gillin moved the ball into McCort territory, and a 15-yard targeting penalty against the Crushers on the tackle added 15 more yards to the end of the play. Another Crushers’ personal foul penalty put the Red Devils at the McCort 12 with less than 20 seconds before the break, and on the final play of the half Little drilled a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Hajzus to put Central Cambria on the board. Corey Roberts’s PAT cut the deficit to 13-7 at the half.
The teams traded turnovers to open the third quarter, but Bishop McCort regained momentum with a nine-play, 79-yard drive. Consecutive carries of 16 and 13 yards by Marcozzi led to Bair’s 8-yard touchdown run on the initial play of the fourth quarter to once again put the Crushers up by 13.
Bair continued to bludgeon the Red Devils on the ensuing McCort possession, as he carried 4 times for 57 yards, including a 39-yard scoring run at the 9:08 mark that made it 27-7.
Central Cambria answered on the next series as Nate Wyrwas keyed an 80-yard drive with a 24-yard reception followed by a 27-yard touchdown catch that made it a two-possession game with 6:55 to play.
However, the Crimson Crushers recovered the subsequent onside kick attempt and effectively put the game away with an eight-play, 55-yard drive highlighted by Bair’s 26-yard bolt and finished by Marcozzi’s 9-yard rumble into the end zone with just over two minutes left that extended the margin to 34-14.
Little’s 18-yard scoring strike to Gillin set the eventual final.
The Red Devils will host Bishop Guilfoyle next Friday, while the Crimson Crushers travel to Cambria Heights on Saturday.
