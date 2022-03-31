JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Good pitching, good defense, aggressive base running and just enough hitting were the elixir for Bishop McCort Catholic as it opened its season with a 4-0 win over Westmont Hilltop on Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Crimson Crushers starter Mason Pfeil struck out six, walked three and allowed just two Hilltoppers hits on his way to earning the win on the mound. Reliever Bradyn Jarvis held Westmont Hilltop at bay over the final two innings to preserve the victory.
The defense behind the pitching also did its part, playing error-free while the Hilltoppers did not see a runner get past second base.
If there were nerves in the Crimson Crushers’ dugout, they weren’t too visible on the fresh turf at Sargent’s Stadium.
“The kids were anxious all day,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “They probably asked me a million times, ‘What’s the weather look like?’ It’s high school baseball, you never know what you’re going to get. We were excited to get out here and get the season off to the good start.”
Over the first two innings, Mason Pfeil recorded three strikeouts on called third strikes, but also issued two walks and plunked a batter.
That early shakiness was offset by smooth defense until the right-hander found his groove.
Even during the stressful times, getting the ball for the season opener was a big thrill for the sophomore.
“It felt awesome,” Mason Pfeil said. “There was some pressure going out there, but my teammates took a lot of that off. They were making plays. We got some cushion runs early in the game. We executed on the bases for the most part. It was nice having that cushion.”
The younger Pfeil tossed 84 pitches with 51 strikes, while getting first-pitch strikes on 10 of the 20 batters that he faced.
“In high school school baseball, if you throw strikes and play error-free baseball, you’re going to win a lot of games,” Chris Pfeil said. “I was really happy with our defensive performance. Offensively, we’re going to be a work in progress for a while, but we did execute our offensive game and put some pressure on them on the bases and we manufactured what we needed to win.”
The Crimson Crushers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first as Brock Beppler singled before scoring on an error as Mason Pfeil was attempting to steal second. Beppler also accounted for Bishop McCort’s second run during the third inning when he reached on an infield single before eventually crossing the plate.
“Brock’s going to be a great weapon for us this year,” Chris Pfeil said. “He barrels the ball and has a tremendous amount of speed. He can put a lot of pressure on (opponents).”
Those runs and the two that Bishop McCort scored during the fourth, came against Westmont Hilltop starter Eli Thomas, who struck out five over four innings with one base on balls and six hits allowed.
Thomas’ ability to escape total disaster sprung up in the fourth when the Crimson Crushers loaded the bases with one out and one batter after Jarvis’ single to right chased in Ethan Kasper. A wild pitch allowed Colin Stevens to score, making it 4-0. The left-hander then rallied to strike out Beppler looking before fanning Mason Pfeil – with a putout at first following the dropped third strike – to end the uprising.
“That’s Eli Thomas right there,” Hilltoppers coach Paul Krupp said. “He’s going to step on the mound. He’s going to battle. He’s going to do the best that he can. I thought he did a real nice job keeping his composure. He got some ground balls that we weren’t able to get outs on. He kept his composure and fought for (four) innings. I thought he did well.”
While there were mistakes that proved costly for Westmont Hilltop, Knupp didn’t see Thursday as a total loss.
“I liked the way that we played,” Knupp said. “We did make some mistakes. We’re very young in the the infield. I graduated the entire infield (from the 2021 team). We’re putting out some guys who are lacking in varsity experience, but they’re working hard in practice.”
Beppler had two of Bishop McCort’s seven hits and scored twice.
Westmont Hilltop’s Glenn Stutzman collected the game’s lone extra-base hit, a double to the left-center power alley with two gone in the fourth. Left fielder David Ray had the squad’s other hit, a leadoff single to right in the third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.