Bishop McCort Catholic scored four unanswered goals in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and defeat Westmont Hilltop 6-3 on Wednesday night in a key Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Demian Tychenko tallied a hat trick, while Lukas Cascino added a pair of goals and Ben Berkebile netted another for Bishop McCort (11-0).
Westmont (12-2) led 3-2 after the second period. Derek George, Tony Marano and Aiden Rice scored for the Hilltoppers. Landrey Burnheimer, Colin Gorman, Gavin Hockenberry and Kobe Rickabaugh added assists.
