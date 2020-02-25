Adis Ultanbekov-Cole LaCamera

Bishop McCort’s Adis Ultanbekov, left, drives down the ice with Chartiers Valley’s Cole LaCamera in pursuit during a PIHL game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Jan.28, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Adis Ultanbekov tallied a hat trick and an assist to lead Bishop McCort Catholic to its ninth straight win with a 5-1 margin over Westmont Hilltop (9-10-1) in a PIHL Southeast Division game on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial.

Cole Bradley stopped 33 shots for the Crimson Crushers (17-2-1). 

Nikita Zapolski assisted on three goals. Bryce Bair added a goal and two assists. Ben Berkebile scored a goal and Jonathan Chaney netted an assist. 

Off helpers from Colin Gorman and Aiden Rice, Anthony Marano buried the Hilltoppers’ lone goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period. 

Bishop McCort compiled the final three goals.

