Bishop McCort Catholic’s team advanced seven to the round of 16 on Friday at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
In total, 15 area wrestlers advanced into the round of 16, which will take place on Saturday. The semifinals and finals are slated for Sunday at the arena.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carter Durst (140 pounds) and Lukas Smith (96); Bishop McCort Catholic’s Keegan Bassett (89), Austin Carfley (103), Marquez Gordon (172), Eli Herring (96), Melvin Miller (140), C.J. Pensiero (157) and Joshua Spontak (132); Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (212) and Logan Quick (252); Chesntut Ridge’s Jayden Imler (147); Meyersdale’s Cooper Porter (147); North Star’s Brady Meyers (252) and Kasey Yoder (147).
Durst netted a 15-5 major decision over Bishop McCort's Bentley Bainey. Smith earned a 10-6 decision over South Western's Parker Blake.
Bassett advanced with a 16-1 technical fall in 1:27 over Nazareth's Derek Fulmer. Carfley prevailed with a 16-0 technical fall over Susquenita's Cole Robinson in 2:30. Gordon won by fall in 3:40 over New Kensington's Manuel Regus. Herring pinned Connellsville's Ezra Gowatski in 3:24. Miller advanced with a 23-8 technical fall over Wallenpaupack's Jake Rafferty in 3:42. Pensiero prevailed 17-2 over Moon's Thaddeus Novak in 2:05. Spontak collected an 18-3 technical fall over Northern York's Landen Geidel in 2:21.
Hajzus pinned Meyersdale's Gianni Brown in 4:19. Quick won by fall in 46 seconds over Girard's Darrien Bearce to advance.
Imler pinned Williamsport's Brayden Ungard in 3:34.
Porter earned a fall in 3:52 over Warrior Run's Blake Parker.
Meyers won a 7-2 decision over Southern Columbia's Braylin Smith. Yoder pinned Slippery Rock's Alex Cornelius in 3:54.
