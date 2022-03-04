The Bishop McCort Catholic junior high team advanced 10 grapplers in dominating fashion to the round of 16 as the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high championships kicked off at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday.
In total, the Crimson Crushers went 11-0 with eight technical falls and two pins.
“The first day was amazing for McCort,” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said.
“The boys scored a ton of points and really pushed the pace. All 10 wrestlers advanced to the round of 16, and as a team won all 11 matches.”
At 117 pounds, Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Bo Bassett turned up the heat early on Montgomery’s Seth McClintock and picked up a 17-2 technical fall in just 1:30.
Bo Bassett, the country’s No. 1 junior high wrestler who won the 45-kilogram freestyle title at Cadet World Wrestling Championships in July, is on a quest to claim his eighth straight state title this weekend to become the most decorated youth grappler in the commonwealth.
“Bo’s game plan is always the same and that is to push the pace as hard as he can,” Bill Bassett said. “We are very excited to see these guys continuing through the rounds and hopefully keep lighting up the scoreboard.”
There were seven other local wrestlers that advanced to the round of 16. At 82, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Lukas Smith dispatched Fort Cherry’s Trey Carter with a 15-0 tech fall in 3:12. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Durst recorded an 8-0 major decision over Franklin Regional’s Ethan Cartwright at 112.
At 92, Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy prevailed 5-0 over Boyertown’s Kole Davidheiser. Meyersdale’s Brennan Schardt pinned Sharpsville’s Michael McClearn in 3:44 at 92. At 107, Bedford’s Carter Wharton pinned North East’s Rocky Kowle in 3:44. At 167, Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak earned a fall over Greenville’s Blake Hedglin in 1:25. North Star’s Ian Koval won by fall over Moshannon Valley’s Tyler Lobb in 57 seconds at 187.
The Crimson Crushers kept officials busy tossing up two fingers quite frequently over the first two sessions of the three-day event.
At 82, Bishop McCort’s Eli Herring earned a 21-5 technical fall over North Star’s Colton Lisben in 2:00. Bishop McCort’s Austin Carfley (92) picked up a 17-2 tech fall over Fort Cherry’s Drake Buzzard in 2:13. Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller (107) prevailed 17-2 in 2:25 over Penn-Trafford’s Cael Ott.
“They kick-started the day for the whole group,” Bill Bassett said of his team’s lightweights.
“The second half was very impressive as well. They need to continue to sprint the mile and keep attacking.
“There is no one on the planet who works as hard as them and now it’s time for them to shine.”
At 124, Bishop McCort’s C.J. Pensiero pinned Ringgold’s Christian Lowther in 2:24. Pensiero won a 16-1 technical fall over Clearfield’s Coltoin Bumbarger in 2:00 in the round of 64. Crimson Crusher Sam Herring won a 29-13 technical fall over Connellsville’s Carter Wilson in 3:56.
Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest (132) prevailed 27-12 over Northampton’s Colin Marano in 2:14. Jackson Butler (140) defeated Chambersburg’s Logan Mickey 18-3 in 2:48.
Owen McMullen (157) won a 6-5 decision over Highlands’ Nezumiiro Green. Jacob Yatsky (252) pinned Parkland’s Max Pugach in 1:01.
Wrestling resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The girls junior high tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Bedford’s Mylah Steinbuch (185), Central Cambria’s Bailey Coposky (125) and Grace Evans (148), Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Dey (165), Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye (135) and North Star’s Cali Koval (117) will be competing for gold.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
