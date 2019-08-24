ALTOONA – There are no style points in Week 1 of the high school football season.
At times, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic didn’t look like a team that could contend for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title, but with a dynamic young running back, an improving quarterback and a nasty defense, Justin Wheeler just might have a team that could bring another title back to Altoona.
Keegan Myrick ran for 201 yards, Konner Kiesewetter scored a pair of touchdowns and the Marauders held Somerset to 38 yards of offense in a 26-0 shutout of Somerset at Mansion Park on Friday night.
Those performances helped make up for a number of penalties and mental mistakes that are often emblematic of early season football.
“I think no matter how you play Week 1, if you get a win, you feel better about it,” Wheeler said. “Were we perfect? By no means. But we’re a young team, with a few seniors, and those seniors stepped up big. I’m proud of our effort, but we have a lot to correct.”
Myrick ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Somerset defense held the Marauders (1-0) in check for much of the night. The Golden Eagles (0-1) stopped Myrick on a fourth-down play inside the Somerset 1-yard line in the second, but Kiesewetter picked off a Bradley Brandt pass and returned it 17 yards for a score to put Bishop Guilfoyle up 14-0.
Deven Wyandt’s 23-yard field goal extended the lead to 17 in the third quarter, and Kieswetter’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:03 remaining made it 24-0.
Somerset had a snap sail out of the back of the end zone on a punt attempt with 1:21 to set the final.
“We need to make some corrections,” Somerset coach Bob Landis said.
“We have a young football team, and they made young mistakes tonight. It starts with cleaning up the penalties.”
Dustin Hyde led the Golden Eagles with 60 yards on 13 carries, including a 32-yarder in the third quarter that moved Somerset into Bishop Guilfoyle territory for the first time.
As well as the Golden Eagles defense played, it had no answer for Myrick, a junior who ran for 882 yards a year ago.
“He’s a kid that runs a (4.4-second 40-yard dash),” Wheeler said. “He can move. We just need to get him a gap, and the offensive line knows that.
“He was able to get in the groove a little bit as the game went on. The kid’s going to be really good. He’s only a junior, and his upside is huge.”
Wheeler also expects to see improvement out of Kiesewetter, who was just 2-for-5 passing for 14 yards with two interceptions.
“Konner is a young guy, only a junior who was hurt last year,” Wheeler said.
“We tried to keep it simple, but he’s a really talented quarterback. It’s going to be exciting to see him throughout the year.”
Bishop Guilfoyle will visit Westmont Hilltop next week while Somerset welcomes Bishop McCort Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.