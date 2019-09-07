LORETTO — Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis did not appear to be thrilled with much of what he saw.
Like way too much of Keegan Myrick.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference’s leading rusher scored two touchdowns in Bishop Guilfoyle’s 36-12 victory against the Highlanders on Friday night at St. Francis University’s DeGol Field.
The game featured the conference’s two leading rushers entering Week 3, according to Maxpreps, Myrick and Tyler Trybus.
Myrick, a Bishop Guilfoyle junior, picked up a game-high 120 yards and padded his season total to 374 yards for the season.
Konner Kiesewetter also fired a couple of scoring passes and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown.
“Konner’s a junior, and Keegan’s a junior,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “So they’re figuring it out a little bit, starting to get in a little bit of a groove.”
Lewis acknowledged the offensive firepower of Myrick and Kiesewetter.
“They’re good players. They’re a good team,” he said. “Credit Guilfoyle. They came out and made the plays in the first half, and they played a great first half.”
Lewis also made no secret of his displeasure with his team’s effort.
“The effort you gave today was not good enough,” he said in his post-game address to the team.
“We didn’t come out ready to play in the first half. And that’s ultimately on me,” he explained.
The Marauders opened the scoring in the first period when Kiesewetter found Sam Homan for a 25-yard strike.
“Konner, our quarterback, has huge upside,” Wheeler said.
“And we definitely like the way he throws the ball, and it’s good to be balanced. And we told them all week the game plan was to get him throwing early.
“And he did a great job.”
Myrick added to the lead with a 55-yard scoring run that advanced the Marauders’ lead to 14-0 at the end of one.
Myrick added a 3-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Andrew Yanoshak then tackled Cambria Heights quarterback Ryan Bearer for a safety. Kiesewetter followed with a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give the Marauders (2-1) 30-0 edge.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” Wheeler said.
“Any time you come out in the first half and you score 30 you feel pretty good about your effort.”
Trybus, a Cambria Heights senior, entered Week 3 ranked second in the conference with 240 yards. He wound up with 76 rushing yards.
Trybus’ 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter was set up by a 36-yard run by Chris Flis, which advanced the Highlanders (1-2) to the Bishop Guilfoyle 4. Flis, thanks to a couple of long runs, led Cambria Heights with 80 rushing yards.
Kiesewetter connected with Ryan Negola for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Jared Fox punched the ball in from the 7 for the Highlanders’ second touchdown of the night.
“Our only adjustment (in the second half) was coming out and playing harder,” Lewis said.
When asked where he would like to see Cambria Heights improve, Lewis replied, “Everywhere. Everywhere. Everywhere. There was no aspect of the game today that was good.
“So we need to improve.
“And we will. I liked how we came back in the second half and battled. We just need to put together a full game.”
Trybus concurred with Lewis.
“Everything,” he said. “We need to improve on everything.
“We’ll go back to work on Monday.”
