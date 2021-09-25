ALTOONA, Pa. – Seeking its first win of the season, Somerset held an early lead against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Saturday night at Mansion Park before falling to the Marauders 45-24.
After giving up an early field goal, the Golden Eagles took an early 7-3 lead when Ethan Hemminger found Jack Kinsinger behind the Bishop Guilfoyle defense for a 38-yard touchdown.
The Marauders quickly reclaimed the lead, however, when Drew Abraham ripped off a 76-yard touchdown touchdown run on Bishop Guilfoyle’s first play from scrimmage following the ensuing kickoff.
Bishop Guilfoyle followed that with three more touchdowns for a 31-7 advantage.
“We couldn’t set the edge on defense,” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “They’re a good team. We knew Coach (Justin) Wheeler would have ‘em prepared. They did a nice job.”
Abraham added a 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish with 169 yards on just seven carries.
Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Kiesewetter accounted for three touchdowns. He ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and completed 5-of-9 passes for 109 yards, including a 35-yard Touchdown pass to Dominic Yanoshak late in the first quarter to put the Marauders up 17-7.
“We’ve been waiting to have one of those breakout games. Get some of our guys out in space. It’s nice to see the work translate into some big plays,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “Our offensive line played well. We’re playing some guys trying to get them one way so they stay fresh, and they played a good game against a very good defensive line.”
Ethan Hemminger did a little bit of everything for Somerset. He ran for 88 tough yards on 24 carries and completed 2-of-7 passes for 51 yards, including the 38-yard touchdown to Kinsinger. He also booted a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Tyler Zimmerman ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, all in the second half.
“I think we grew offensively (Saturday). We grew offensively in our passing game. We did a better job,” Basile said. “We moved the ball around a little bit. We had our freshman quarterback (Lane Lambert) in there a little bit. He’s gonna’ be a good. We had Zimmerman running the ball. That’s the first all year we’ve got him going.”
Despite trailing 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, the Eagles continued to fight, putting together two long scoring drives in the final 12 minutes.
Hemminger capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to William Reeping in the front corner of the end zone. Somerset followed that up with a 12-play, 74-drive that Zimmerman finished off with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Somerset (0-4) only dressed 25 players for the game.
“We haven’t been healthy. We just can’t get over the COVID thing, but we will,” Basile said. “I’m proud of the effort. I love the fight in these guys. We’re gonna’ keep bringing it and reload for the second half of the season.”
