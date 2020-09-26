SOMERSET – Haiden Garner ran for 130 yards, added 76 yards receiving, and scored three times, while teammate Keegan Myrick rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders to a 45-14 victory over the Somerset Golden Eagles giving Marauders coach Justin Wheeler his 100th victory.
“This is was two weeks in a row our starting defense didn’t give up a touchdown,” said Wheeler. “We want to become a more balanced team, and we are starting to do that both running and passing the ball, but we need to play good defense first.”
The Marauders had to forfeit their win from last week to Forest Hills because of a mistake made by them.
“The situation was disappointing, but the right thing was to report it when you make a mistake and we did that,” Wheeler added. “As a coach you want to be a mentor to the kids and when you make a mistake you want to own it. The 100th win was great last week, but it was great tonight too, and it is nice, but we are going to focus on next week and get ready for Westmont.”
Somerset opened the game with a 12-play drive that saw the Golden Eagles move the ball down to the Bishop Guilfoyle 35, but an incomplete pass on fourth and four gave the ball over to the Marauders.
It took just one play for Bishop Guilfoyle to find paydirt as Myrick took the ball down the right-side line for a 65-yard score making it 7-0.
The teams traded punts to end the quarter, and on the opening drive of the second Bishop Guilfoyle’s Myrick added his second score of the game from 4-yards out to make it 14-0.
Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger brought the home crowd to their feet with an electrifying 96-yard kickoff return to answer the Marauders score making it 14-7 at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.
It took only three plays for Bishop Guilfoyle to answer when Garner found lots of running room on his 58-yard run to stretch the lead out to 21-7.
The Golden Eagles tried to answer with a 14-play drive to end the half, but Somerset quarterback Brad Bruner was sacked to end the threat inside the 20-yard line.
Bishop Guilfoyle added a 22-yard field goal on its opening possession of the third, and then on the next possession went to the air with Konner Kiesewetter finding Garner from 29 yards out stretching the lead to 31-7 at the end of three.
In the fourth the same pair hooked up for a 30-yard score, before Somerset’s Bryce Mulhollen broke a 37-yard rush for a score to give the home fans in attendance something to cheer about on senior night making it 38-14 with 4:10 left.
The Marauders’ Drew Abraham broke free on the next series rumbling 75 yards up the middle to set the final score at 45-14.
“A whole new team this year with so many weapons,” said Myrick. “You shut one guy down and someone else steps up.”
Somerset coach Brian Basile agreed it was the big plays that made the difference.
“We gave up way too many big plays on defense,” he said. “We are making progress and I am happy with that, but we know we need to improve moving ahead and making progress.”
Somerset falls to 0-3 with the loss and travels to Bishop McCort next week as coach Basile returns to a team he spent the last five years with.
“We are definitely getting better each game, and we are going to keep moving ahead and make progress. I had five years at the Point Stadium, and it is going to be exciting to go back and see a lot of old friends.”
