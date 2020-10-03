ALTOONA – Things started promisingly enough for the Westmont Hilltop football team on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers ground out three first downs in marching from their own 28 to the Bishop Guilfoyle 33, gnawing 7:35 off the clock.
There, however, things bogged down, and the Marauders’ Keegan Myrick ended the threat by intercepting Alex Ray’s fourth-and-6 pass. Guilfoyle subsequently drove 55 yards for the game’s first points – and, as it turned out, the only points it would need.
That was the recurring theme in Saturday night’s 39-0 Laurel Highlands Conference setback at Mansion Park Stadium for Westmont, and one that has become a troubling narrative through four games for the youthful Hilltoppers. Points just haven’t come easily.
“That’s on me offensively. I thought we moved the ball well at times. We just have to finish drives,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said. “Between the 20s, we’re fine. We’ve just got to finish. Until we finish one, the stigma hangs over us.”
The defeat was Westmont’s second straight after a 2-0 start to the campaign. Westmont has scored seven or fewer points in three of those contests.
“We need to stick together as a team. We need to play for that man that’s next to us,” said Hilltoppers senior quarterback Alex Ray. “We need to play as one unit.”
Senior quarterback Konnor Kiesewetter provided the offense for Bishop Guilfoyle, going 9-for-11 passing for 119 yards and accounting for four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing.
Guilfoyle evened its record at 2-2 with its second straight victory after the Marauders were forced to forfeit their Week 2 win over Forest Hills for use of an ineligible player.
BG essentially beat Westmont at its own game: ball control. All but one of the Marauders’ 19 first-half snaps gained yardage, and eight went for first downs.
“It’s a grind with the D-line,” Marauders coach Justin Wheeler said. "They get beat up. They get cut-blocked for most of the game. So we want to control the ball, too.
“We were happy with where we were. We were happy with how the defense played. At the end of the day, it was definitely a full team win.”
Guilfoyle scored touchdowns on two of its three first-half possessions and took a knee to run out the first half deep in its own territory on its third.
The only difference in the approach was Wheeler used Kiesewetter and a possession passing game. Kiesewetter was 6-for-6 for 74 yards and touchdown throws of 15 yards to Haiden Garner and 29 yards to Myrick to secure a 14-0 halftime lead for the Marauders. Myrick, who had beaten the coverage, made a great falling catch in near the back line of the end zone on his score, which converted a fourth-and-8 play.
Kiesewetter always has possessed a world of promise, but his scholastic career has been truncated by several injuries. He put it all on display on a couple of plays in the fourth quarter, buying time with his feet to allow Myrick to come open for a 15-yard pass and a first down, then doing the same rolling the other way before Garner lost his coverage and elevated to catch an 9-yard touchdown pass.
Garner threw to Kiesewetter for the two-point conversion. Subsequently, Kiesewetter powered in for a 1-yard touchdown after Guilfoyle snagged a free ball on the ensuing kickoff at the Hilltopper 30.
“This feels good,” Kiesewetter said. “You take for granted being healthy. After the past couple of years, I just try to leave it all on the field.”
Westmont had a chance for some points before the end of the first half, but Hudson Holbay was stopped short of the sticks at the BG 34 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter. Guilfoyle got the second-half kickoff and pulled away from there, getting a safety on a sack and a 17-yard Deven Wyandt field goal to make it a 19-point difference in the third quarter.
Ray, though, said his team shouldn’t get discouraged. The Hilltoppers just need to stay the course.
“We’ve started out a lot worse than this and we’ve made the playoffs,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to remind all of these young guys that we’re still in this and we’ve got a lot to play for still."
