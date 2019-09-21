It was a tale of two halves at Trojan Stadium on Friday night. The first half proved to be a defensive struggle with Greater Johnstown giving Bishop Guilfoyle all it could handle. The Marauders asserted control on the ground in the second half, however, and won 30-14 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Bishop Guilfoyle played Friday night without leading rusher Keegan Myrick, as he is day-to-day with an injury. The Marauders seemingly did not miss a beat without their star tailback as freshman Cooper Rother stole the show. He paced the rushing attack with 27 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler had to laugh at how yet another talented running back is waiting in the wings, a calling card for his program’s recent run of success.
“It’s fun and it’s great and we have a great offensive line who did a great job tonight, but Cooper is a really good talent and he doesn’t get a chance because he starts defense but tonight he got a chance to showcase on a great stage and he rose to the occasion, so that’s exciting,” the Marauders coach said of Rother’s stellar performance.
The game started with an impressive Bishop Guilfoyle drive as the Marauders marched right down the field with a workmanlike 11-play 54-yard drive capped off by a two-yard quarterback keeper from Konner Kiesewetter, the 2-point conversion made it 8-0 Bishop Guilfoyle just moments into the game.
The Greater Johnstown defense tightened after that.
The Trojans played inspired football by generating three first half turnovers. The first of which was a fumble recovery that helped lead to a Trojans’ score. Quarterback Sammy Barber evaded the pass rush on third-and-long and found Tyjon Jones behind the defense for a 58-yard scoring strike to cut into the lead at 8-6.
Barber finished with 178 yards passing and led the Trojans with 22 yards on the ground as well.
Greater Johnstown continued its strong defensive effort as Anthony Reed and Quasir Stephens each came up with second quarter interceptions to keep the score at 8-6 through halftime.
“I thought they came out and played us really well and they were into us and they were causing some disruptions on our backfield in the first half and I credited their coaching staff - Coach Jordan for getting his guys prepared tonight for the game,” Wheeler said of the Trojans’ strong first half performance.
The second half changed course for both teams. The Marauders made a concerted effort to run the ball with authority in the second half. Rother carried the ball seven times on Bishop Guilfoyle’s first possession of the second half and rushed it in from 6 yards out to make it 14-6.
“When you don’t start the kid who’s an incredible talent at tailback, I think everyone’s kind of trying too find their way,” Wheeler said.
“We had some uncharacteristic penalties, we had some uncharacteristic turnovers - just guys trying to do too much and I thought we settled down at halftime and turned it over to our offensive line and a freshman running back, which was great to see him a big game.”
Bishop Guilfoyle added to its lead in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown runs from Kiesewetter. The junior quarterback finished with 17 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Trojans were hindered by a myriad of penalties in the second half. Overall Greater Johnstown finished with 18 penalties throughout the game on Friday night. The Trojans slip to 0-5 on the season and will head across town looking for their first win of the season next week as they are set to take on city rival Bishop McCort at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
