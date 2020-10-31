Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's defense changed the momentum in the first half and controlled the contest in the second half as the visiting Marauders overpowered Conemaugh Valley Saturday afternoon and advanced to the District 6 Class A semifinals with a 41-0 victory over the Blue Jays in the first district playoff game ever held at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
The Marauders (5-2) led just 14-0 at the break, but that advantage existed because Conemaugh Valley (4-2) was stopped on downs three times in the red zone, including after having a first-and-goal at the Bishop Guilfoyle 5. In the second half, Bishop Guilfoyle held the Blue Jays to just 20 of their 124 yards of total offense and converted two turnovers into touchdowns to pull away and earn a matchup with Purchase Line next week after the ninth-seeded Red Dragons upset top-seed Penns Manor.
"Our defense has been solid all year," said Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler. "They know what they had to do in a game like this. CV has some athletes, and we knew we had to stop their running game and not give up too many big plays."
Keegan Myrick rushed for a game-high 191 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while quarterback Konner Kiesewetter finished 5 of 9 for 88 yards and two scores to pace a Marauder offense that generated 439 total yards.
"Our goal is for our offense to be multidimensional," said Wheeler. "We've been able to stay balanced with a mix of rushing and passing yards in most of our games."
"We did what we had to do in the first half," said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. "We were able to move the ball, got a takeaway, but we couldn't get it into the end zone. We knew they are a powerhouse, and if we got a couple of breaks to go our way, it could have been a different ballgame. I'm happy with the effort, and we showed we could play with a team of that caliber."
Bishop Guilfoyle needed six plays to move 77 yards on the game's opening series. A 22-yard run by Myrick helped set up Konner Kiesewetter's 29-yard touchdown pass to Karson Kiesewetter, and the first of Deven Wyandt's five extra points made it 7-0 at the 8:50 mark.
The Blue Jays appeared poised to answer, as runs of 10 and 37 yards by Nick Heltzel moved the ball into Marauder territory, but Conemaugh Valley was eventually stopped on downs at the Bishop Guilfoyle 17.
Conemaugh Valley got another golden opportunity to tie the game on the ensuing series when the Blue Jays' Zack Scott recovered a Bishop Guilfoyle fumble at the Marauder 30. A subsequent face mask penalty and an 11-yard run by Logan Kent set the Blue Jays up with a first-and-goal at the 5, but Bishop Guilfoyle stuffed four straight runs and got the ball back at its own 2.
Myrick then found a hole on the next play and took it the distance for a 98-yard touchdown that changed the complexion of the game and put the Marauders up 14-0.
The Blue Jays were again in a position to make it a one-score game on the ensuing series, as a 27-yard run by Heltzel and a Bishop Guilfoyle pass interference penalty led to a first down at the Marauder 16. However, the threat was again turned back by the Bishop Guilfoyle defense as a third-down incompletion was followed by Haiden Garner's fourth-down interception of Kent's halfback pass.
The Blue Jay defense then came up with a stop of their own as a 14-play Marauder drive came up empty in the final minute of the half, and with Conemaugh Valley set to receive the second-half kickoff, it was still anybody's game.
However, a 45-yard kickoff return by Heltzel into Marauder territory ended with a fumble, and Bishop Guilfoyle capitalized. Runs of 17 yards by Garner and 21 yards by Zach McCloskey led to Myrick's second touchdown, a 5-yarder that made it 21-0.
A Blue Jay three-and-out was followed by a five-play drive capped off by Kiesewetter's 34-yard touchdown pass to J.T. Johnston that gave the Marauders a commanding 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A Karson Kiesewetter 3-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard fumble recovery returned for a score by Dominic Yanoshak as time expired set the eventual final.
The Marauders will host Purchase Line next weekend at Mansion Park in the semifinals, while there is no current opponent set on the Blue Jays' schedule.
