ALTOONA, Pa. – The final three weeks of the high school football regular season will be very telling for who Chestnut Ridge really is: The Lions follow up Saturday night’s visit to defending PIAA champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic with clashes against reigning District 6 Class 2A champ Richland and 2021 District 6 Class 3A finalist Penn Cambria.
Those three teams were 19-2 through seven weeks, and one of their losses came to one of the others.
“Our first half of the season was easier than the second half will be,” Lions senior wideout-defensive back Sam Albright said. “We just have to make sure we have our heads on right.”
The Lions learned a hard lesson in the first of those three tests, allowing almost 300 yards rushing and a season-high in points permitted in a 45-28 setback to the Marauders at Mansion Park Stadium, leaving both teams 6-2.
It was a performance that left Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker scratching his head. Nick Presnell rushed for 145 yards, Nate Whysong produced 184 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns and the Lions won the turnover battle, 2-1, but the Lions just couldn’t keep pace with Bishop Guilfoyle and its all-state quarterback Karson Kiesewetter, who ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns.
“This team’s exceeded expectations until tonight. Tonight we just played sloppy. I can’t attribute that to anything. I’m puzzled by it,” Shoemaker said. “We played hard, which is the most important thing, but we’ve got to clean up these other things which caused us not to perform.”
After turnovers on its first two possessions, Bishop Guilfoyle scored the last seven times it got the ball. Chestnut Ridge seemed staggered when the Marauders blocked a punt in the second quarter, and Bishop Guilfoyle parlayed that crack into two short touchdown runs by Kiesewetter to take a 14-7 lead.
After Whysong followed a 56-yard run by Presnell by holding the ball on the read-option and going 16 yards to tie it with just 43 seconds left in the first half, it appeared the teams were going to be tied at the half. Bishop Guilfoyle, though, managed to move the ball in position for Gustavo Brieva to hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired. The Marauders led by three at the intermission.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Cooper Rother then returned the second-half kickoff to the Marauders' 48 and, seven plays later, Kiesewetter went into the end zone for the third time, this time from the 1.
“It was a turning point,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “We’ve been so good in the second half of games and tonight was no different.”
Rother complemented another outstanding game by Kiesewetter by rushing for 98 yards and catching three passes, scoring once on the ground and once through the air.
“Once we starting clicking, it all went together real well,” Rother said. “I think we’re getting better every week.”
The Marauders, who were holding homecoming, won their fifth straight game. Whysong and Albright combined on a 22-yard touchdown pass that was terrific at both ends and Whysong also ran in a TD from the 1 in the fourth quarter but is wasn’t enough.
Chestnut Ridge hurt itself with nine penalties for 98 yards and only had 10 players on the field when Whysong’s punt was blocked by Santo Bambocci and recovered by Kiesewetter at the Lions' 19, setting up the tying score midway through the third period. At one point, Shoemaker had three different offensive linemen on the field from who he started last week because of two injuries and the early ejection of left guard Mason Miller for unsportsmanlike conduct on a prolonged block.
The defense, though, might get the most attention in practice this week. Both Richland and Penn Cambria are explosive on offense.
“It’s a big concern,” Shoemaker said.
Helped by Chase Whysong’s interception of a pass that was deflected by the intended receiver, Chestnut Ridge held the ball for all but two minutes of the opening quarter.
The Lions’ first drive was derailed by penalties and ended in a punt. The second, though, resulted in a 10-yard touchdown run by Albright with 51 seconds left in the frame.
However, things went downhill after that, leaving the Lions to try to figure out how to right course in some rough waters.
“We want to beat our (6-5) record from last year,” Albright said. “We know we can. We just have to execute.”
