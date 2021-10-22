ALTOONA, Pa. – Anytime it seemed like the Bishop McCort Catholic football team was taking a step forward Friday night, it took two steps back.
They kept it close for a half against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, but the Marauders pulled away in the second half and won 42-0 in a rout over the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference action at Mansion Park Stadium.
“That’s just the way it has been for us right now,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said. “We’ve got to get some things fixed. The first half, we were right there.
“They get an onside kick on us (in the second half), and I don’t know if we recovered from that.”
The Marauders had a pair of clock consuming drives including their opening possession which was capped off by a Cooper Rother run from six yards out to put the home team on the board.
Karson Kiesewetter later added a 5-yard quarterback keeper to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Bishop Guilfoyle for the night racked up 18 first downs to Bishop McCort’s three.
The Crushers did look like they were going to cut the deficit in half after a Trystan Fornari pass found Brock Beppler open for a 52-yard gain to the Marauder 19 yard line. The drive stalled, however, after a holding penalty which drove them back to the Bishop Guilfoyle 42.
“We just couldn’t cash in,” Smith said.
“That was an excellent play by Brock, but then we shoot ourselves in the foot with a play that was negative for 10 yards, and knocked ourselves out of an opportunity to get a first down or punch one in.”
Coming out of the half both teams traded turnovers including an onside kick recovery by Bishop Guilfoyle and a fumble recovery by McCort.
The game ultimately fell apart for the Crushers after a pair of Ryan Hagg interceptions were converted into touchdowns.
The first by Drew Abraham on a 62-yard pass from Kiesewetter followed by a Rother score from four yards out to help activate the mercy rule in the third quarter.
The Marauders ended up outgaining the Crushers by a whopping 368-85 margin. Rother had much of that damage racking up 132 yards on the ground on 16 carries with three touchdowns, and Kiesewetter had 114 on 11 attempts and three scores – two on the ground.
The good news for the Crimson Crushers is that even though the season will end next week, they will get to end it playing on their own turf. They will host Westmont Hilltop next Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point after the completion of the new turf installation at the venue.
“It’s been hard for our kids (playing on the road), but they’ve weathered that storm as best as they could,” Smith said.
“It’ll be nice to get down there for our last game and get these seniors an opportunity to play there one last time.”
